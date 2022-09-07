Paula Wittler Joins PetVivo Holdings, Inc. as the Western Business Development Manager

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV & PETVW) (the "Company") an emerging biomedical device company focused on the commercialization of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals and animal athletes is pleased to announce that Paula Wittler has accepted a position with the Company as its new Business Development Manager for the Western Region of the United States.



"We are incredibly excited to add Paula to our sales and distribution team,” said John Lai, Chief Executive Officer of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. “The experience Paula brings to PetVivo is extraordinarily valuable to our efforts in introducing our innovative product Spryng™ with OsteoCushion™ technology to veterinarians throughout the United States”

Paula Wittler has more than 25 years of experience related to management, marketing and distribution of veterinary products in the United States. She has served in various roles in product promotion, product distribution, technical sales and marketing with veterinary companies such as Zoetis Animal Health (f/k/a Pfizer Animal Health). Paula is a graduate of UC Santa Barbara. When not working, Paula tries to spend as much time in the saddle as possible. She competes/shows her Non-Pro Bridle horse in the National Reined Cow Horse Association, as well as owns an Open Derby Horse being trained and shown by a professional trainer.

“Joining PetVivo as a new Business Development Manager is an incredible opportunity for me to continue my passion, leverage my industry knowledge, and positively impact the quality of life for horses and companion animals. I am humbled and honored to be a part of this valuable team,” said Paula Wittler. “I am thankful for the opportunity to be able to promote and sell a veterinary medical device that addresses the affliction (i.e. lost or damaged cartilage) rather than simply treating the symptoms (e.g. pain and inflammation). I truly believe Spryng has the ability to improve the medical outcomes of animals suffering from lameness and other joint related afflictions, such as osteoarthritis, thereby enhancing the lives of animals and their owners.”

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV & PETVW) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for the treatment of companion animals in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics.

PetVivo has a pipeline of seventeen products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of nineteen patents protects the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The Company’s lead product SPRYNG, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the treatment of lameness and other joint related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in dogs and horses, is currently available for commercial sale to veterinarians.

