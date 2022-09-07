Submit Release
urban-gro, Inc. Announces September 2022 Conference Participation

/EIN News/ -- LAFAYETTE, Colo., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- urban-gro, Inc. (Nasdaq: UGRO) (“urban-gro” or the “Company”), an integrated professional services and design-build firm offering solutions to the Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”) and Commercial sectors, today announced its participation in the following September conferences.

  • Cannabis Business Expo, Zurich, Switzerland, September 10-11: the urban-gro Europe B.V. team will be present at booth S24, and Arie Kamp, Managing Director of EMEA, will participate in one-on-one meetings.
  • H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference, New York, NY, September 12-14: Dick Akright, CFO, will host a presentation starting at 2:00 pm ET on Wednesday, September 14, and participate in one-on-one investor meetings. A live audio webcast will be accessible in the News & Events section on the Company’s Investor Relations website at ir.urban-gro.com.
  • Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, Chicago, IL, September 13-14: Bradley Nattrass, Chairman & CEO, will participate in a fireside chat starting at 2:40 pm CT on Tuesday, September 13, and participate in one-on-one investor meetings.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with management at these conferences, attendees should contact investors@urban-gro.com or their conference host representative.

About urban-gro, Inc.
urban-gro, Inc.® (Nasdaq: UGRO) is an integrated professional services and design-build firm. We offer value-added architectural, engineering, and construction management solutions to the Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”), industrial, healthcare, and other commercial sectors. Innovation, collaboration, and creativity drive our team to provide exceptional customer experiences. With offices across North American and in Europe, we deliver Your Vision – Built. Learn more by visiting www.urban-gro.com.

Investor Contacts:
Dan Droller - urban-gro, Inc.
EVP Corporate Development & Investor Relations
-or-
Jeff Sonnek – ICR, Inc.
(720) 730-8160
investors@urban-gro.com

Media Contact:
Mark Sinclair – MATTIO Communications
(650) 269-9530
urbangro@mattio.com


