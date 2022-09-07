Powered Catamaran Market Growth, Demand, Size, Sales, Trend, Segments & Forecast 2023 | Sunreef Yachts ,Lagoon Catamaran

Powered Catamaran Market

Coherent Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Powered Catamaran Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities)", size, share, and outlook.

The global powered catamaran market was valued at US$ 63.7 million in 2016 and is projected to reach US$ 849.3 million by 2023, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

Powered catamaran is a type of motor yacht and is often solar-powered and can reach speeds of over 25 knots. Powered by outboard motors mounted on the transom, small power catamarans can achieve fast cruising speeds.

Powered Catamaran Market Competitive Landscape and Segmentation Analysis:

The research includes a number of significant market manufacturers. It aids readers in understanding the alliances and strategies that market players employ to stave off competition. This thorough research provides a thorough analysis of the market. The footprints can be found by looking at the manufacturers’ global revenue and global price.

Our report focuses on top players in global Powered Catamaran Market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering:

𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲: Sunreef Yachts , Spirited Designs, Leopard Catamarans, Lagoon Catamaran, Fountaine Pajot, Matrix Yachts, Voyage Yachts, TomCat Boats, Robertson and Caine, Gemini Catamarans, WorldCat, Outremer Yachting, Scape Yachts, Seawind Group Holdings Pty Ltd, Alumarine Shipyard, Pedigree Cat ,Inc., Farrier Marine, Catahai Co. Ltd, and Alibi Catamarans.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Powered Catamaran Market, By Application:

‣ Cruising

‣ Passenger Transport

‣ Military

‣ Others

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:

» 𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: United States, Canada, and Mexico

» 𝗦𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵 & 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others

» 𝗠𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗹𝗲 𝗘𝗮𝘀𝘁 & 𝗔𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.

» 𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.

» 𝗔𝘀𝗶𝗮-𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing usage of powered catamaran for racing or sports purposes is driving growth of the powered catamaran market. Technological advancement in the powered catamaran is again expected to propel market growth. For instance, in January 2021, Volkswagen launched 50-foot solar-powered catamaran in partnership with Silent-Yachts.

Factors such as advancements in terms of enhanced speed, reliability, and stability such as powerful engines and durable body of the hulls is again expected to augment market growth. Moreover, its lightweight and efficient performance is further projected to propel market growth.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

The Covid-19 outbreak has had an adverse impact on various industries around the globe. Due to the strict rules and regulations undertaken by government to curb the spread of the infection, companies are looking to function remotely. Moreover, various companies are looking to implement strict measures to operate at minimum risks. Additionally, various companies had shutdowns their manufacturing units which had an adverse impact on powered catamaran market.

Key Takeaways:

• The powered catamaran market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period owing to the technological advancements in powered catamarans.

• North America is expected to gain significant growth over the forecast period owing to the high adoption of powered catamaran in developed economies such as the U.S. and Canada

