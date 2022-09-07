COVID 19...Sins & Virtues Announced As Official Selection At Downtown Los Angeles Film Festival

COVID 19...Sins & Virtues will have its first large-screen showing at the Regal L.A. Live, September 17th at 3:30 p.m. PST as part of the Downtown Los Angeles Film Festival. COVID 19...Sins & Virtues producers, True Form Films Founder, actress/ producer Yeniffer Behrens (The Way Back, Grey's Anatomy) and co-founder & partner, actor/producer Mauricio Mendoza (Resurrection Blvd., Blow). COVID 19...Sins & Virtues producer Alex Mendoza

Made completely in isolation during the Covid-19 lockdowns, the creation of over 50 filmmakers will screen in-person at the DTLA Film Festival

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES , September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While crickets chirped at the abandoned sets and studios in across Hollywood in early 2020, a collective of filmmakers still found a way to say "action".

Conceived by producer Alejandro Mendoza, the challenge was simple: using only consumer grade cameras and sound equipment (phones, webcams, etc.), write and produce a chapter for the film based on the seven cardinal sins or virtues with the COVID 19 pandemic as background – all while adhering to all government- mandate isolation guidelines.

The result is a film that feels viscerally familiar to all of us who have recently come face to face with our laziness, our bravery, our frustrations, our resilience, our selfishness, and our generosities. All the sins and all the virtues we'd never had to confront at such extremes.

This September the feature length anthology made in isolation will have its first large-screen showing at the Regal L.A. Live, September 17th at 3:30 p.m. PST as part of the Downtown Los Angeles Film Festival.

COVID19...Sins & Virtues is produced by Alex Mendoza, and True Form Films Founder, actress/ producer Yeniffer Behrens ( The Way Back, Grey's Anatomy) and co-founder & partner, actor/ producer Mauricio Mendoza (Resurrection Blvd., Blow).

