Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,773 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 234,888 in the last 365 days.

BLUEHUKI FINALIST FOR THE BEST IN FALLS CHURCH “NEW BUSINESS” CATEGORY

BlueHuki Best of Falls Church Finalist

Best of Falls Church Finalist Award

BlueHuki Group Logo

BlueHuki Group Logo

Dr. Heather Pressler, CEO BlueHuki Group

Dr. Heather Pressler, CEO BlueHuki Group

BlueHuki was founded by Heather Pressler, Ph.D. and specializes in digital marketing, social media management, branding, website design, and ads.

I am deeply honored by the community that nominated and voted for BlueHuki as best in Falls Church. We look forward to more years of providing digital marketing, ads, social media, and web design.”
— Dr. Heather Pressler

FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, USA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlueHuki, a full-service digital marketing agency, has been named a finalist for the Best in Falls Church’s “New Business” category. Founded by Heather Pressler, Ph.D., the agency specializes in social media management, SEO, content, website design, and ads.

The Best of Falls Church (BOFC) awards were conducted via an online poll by Falls Church News-Press readers. This year, 3,839 total votes selected the City’s best purveyors of food, drink, retail services, and more.

“While I have been a business owner in Falls Church for many years, this is my first year heading my own firm,” said Dr. Pressler.

BlueHuki emerged on the heels of Capital Practice Consulting (CPC)’s 6th anniversary serving the Washington, DC area. As Co-Founder, Dr. Pressler helped grow and establish CPC’s presence as one of the area’s leading providers of digital advertising, website design, and other marketing services for healthcare, legal, construction, real estate, and other professionals.

Spurred on by the changing needs of her business partners, Dr. Pressler founded BlueHuki to expand beyond healthcare. Nowadays, BlueHuki has brought on additional technologies and talent to help new and existing businesses emerge from the abyss online and propel them forward.

“We are beyond excited to ourselves to all of our new clientele and use our expanded technology and service offerings to help clients propel their visibility online,” said Dr. Pressler. "Our team is very experienced in all aspects of digital marketing. We continue to recruit talented individuals with new skill sets in ecommerce, websites, SEO, and content writing in a variety of industries."

About BlueHuki: BlueHuki is a full-service digital marketing agency operating out of Falls Church City in Northern Virginia. Specializing in social media management, SEO, content, website designs, and ads, it propels businesses online with solutions that work for your budget and industry. All media inquiries can be directed to info@bluehuki.com.

Heather Pressler
BlueHuki Group
+1 804-823-7860
info@bluehuki.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other

Affordable Digital Marketing Solutions to Propel Your Business Forward Online

You just read:

BLUEHUKI FINALIST FOR THE BEST IN FALLS CHURCH “NEW BUSINESS” CATEGORY

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.