BLUEHUKI FINALIST FOR THE BEST IN FALLS CHURCH “NEW BUSINESS” CATEGORY

Best of Falls Church Finalist Award BlueHuki Group Logo Dr. Heather Pressler, CEO BlueHuki Group

BlueHuki was founded by Heather Pressler, Ph.D. and specializes in digital marketing, social media management, branding, website design, and ads.

I am deeply honored by the community that nominated and voted for BlueHuki as best in Falls Church. We look forward to more years of providing digital marketing, ads, social media, and web design.” — Dr. Heather Pressler

FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, USA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlueHuki, a full-service digital marketing agency, has been named a finalist for the Best in Falls Church’s “New Business” category. Founded by Heather Pressler, Ph.D., the agency specializes in social media management, SEO, content, website design, and ads.

The Best of Falls Church (BOFC) awards were conducted via an online poll by Falls Church News-Press readers. This year, 3,839 total votes selected the City’s best purveyors of food, drink, retail services, and more.

“While I have been a business owner in Falls Church for many years, this is my first year heading my own firm,” said Dr. Pressler.

BlueHuki emerged on the heels of Capital Practice Consulting (CPC)’s 6th anniversary serving the Washington, DC area. As Co-Founder, Dr. Pressler helped grow and establish CPC’s presence as one of the area’s leading providers of digital advertising, website design, and other marketing services for healthcare, legal, construction, real estate, and other professionals.

Spurred on by the changing needs of her business partners, Dr. Pressler founded BlueHuki to expand beyond healthcare. Nowadays, BlueHuki has brought on additional technologies and talent to help new and existing businesses emerge from the abyss online and propel them forward.

“We are beyond excited to ourselves to all of our new clientele and use our expanded technology and service offerings to help clients propel their visibility online,” said Dr. Pressler. "Our team is very experienced in all aspects of digital marketing. We continue to recruit talented individuals with new skill sets in ecommerce, websites, SEO, and content writing in a variety of industries."

About BlueHuki: BlueHuki is a full-service digital marketing agency operating out of Falls Church City in Northern Virginia. Specializing in social media management, SEO, content, website designs, and ads, it propels businesses online with solutions that work for your budget and industry. All media inquiries can be directed to info@bluehuki.com.

Affordable Digital Marketing Solutions to Propel Your Business Forward Online