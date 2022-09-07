At CAGR of 10.88%, Patient Derived Xenograft (PDX) Models Market Destine to Reach USD 500,362.17 Million by 2029

Patient Derived Xenograft (PDX) Models Market Insights, Status, Latest Amendments and Future Outlook by 2029

Key Market Players mentioned in this report:

Crown Bioscience Inc. (US)

THE JACKSON LABORATORY (US)

Champions Oncology, Inc. (US)

Charles River Laboratories (US)

Wuxi AppTec (China)

Oncodesign (Canada)

Aragen Bioscience (India)

Biocytogen (US)

Bioduro (US)

Creative Animodel (US)

Covance Inc. (US)

Key Market Analysis and Insights:

Xenograft tumor models are known to preserve original tumor characteristics including, clinical biomolecular signature, tumor archive, heterogeneous histology, and malignant phenotypes and génotypes, among others.

The rise in support for cancer research is escalating the growth of patient derived xenograft (PDX) models market. Global Patient Derived Xenograft (PDX) Models Market was valued at USD 142,396.93 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 500,362.17 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 17.01% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Global Patient Derived Xenograft (PDX) Models Market Scope and Market Size

The patient derived xenograft (PDX) models market is segmented on the basis of type, tumor type, application, technique and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Type

Mice Models

Rat Models

Tumor Type

Gastrointestinal Tumor Models

Lung Tumor Models

Haematological Tumor Models

Gynecological Tumor Models

Respiratory Tumor Models

Urological Tumor Models

Others

Application

Preclinical Drug Development

Precision Medicine

Co-Clinical Trials

Basic Cancer Research

Technique

Heterotopic Implantation

Orthotropic Implantation

End User

Academic and Research Organizations

Contract Research Organizations

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Companies

Others

Patient Derived Xenograft (PDX) Models Market, By Region:

Global Patient Derived Xenograft (PDX) Models market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Patient Derived Xenograft (PDX) Models market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the Patient Derived Xenograft (PDX) Models market because of the rise in the cases of arrhythmic diseases, favorable reimbursement policies for patients, high demand for advanced treatment methods and developed healthcare infrastructure in the region. Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow in the forecast period due to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increase in adoption of advanced digital devices, large population and launch of new innovative products.

Patient Derived Xenograft (PDX) Models Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Demand for Personalized Medicine

The increase in demand for personalized medicine across the globe acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of patient derived xenograft (PDX) models market.

Continuous Support for Cancer Research

The continuous support for cancer research from the public and private sectors in the form of funds and investments accelerate the market growth.

Research and Development

The surge in the number of research and development activities to enhance the treatment options available further influence the market.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

Who are the leading players dominating the Global Patient Derived Xenograft (PDX) Models Market?

Which factors could potentially hamper the global market growth during the forecast period?

Which regional market offers the most attractive growth opportunities to the companies operating in this market?

How is the raw material availability affecting the demand for Patient Derived Xenograft (PDX) Models in this industry vertical?

Table of Contents: Global Patient Derived Xenograft (PDX) Models Market

1 Introduction

2 Market Segmentation

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insight

5 Market Overview

6 Covid-19 Impact on Patient Derived Xenograft (PDX) Models in Healthcare Industry

7 Global Patient Derived Xenograft (PDX) Models Market, by Product Type

8 Global Patient Derived Xenograft (PDX) Models Market, by Modality

9 Global Patient Derived Xenograft (PDX) Models Market, by Type

10 Global Patient Derived Xenograft (PDX) Models Market, by Mode

11 Global Patient Derived Xenograft (PDX) Models Market, by End User

12 Global Patient Derived Xenograft (PDX) Models Market, by Geography

13 Global Patient Derived Xenograft (PDX) Models Market, Company Landscape

14 Swot Analysis

15 Company Profiles

16 Questionnaire

17 Related Reports

