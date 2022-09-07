PEEK Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2020 to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

PEEK Market Size – USD 721.4 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.8%, Market Trends –Increasing demand from the automotive industry

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report by Emergen Research, the global PEEK market is expected to be valued USD 1,225.7 Million by 2027. The growing demand for PEEK (Polyether Ether Ketone) in the automotive industry is responsible for the market's strong demand. The demand for PEEK in the automotive sector, which continually focuses on lowering manufacturing costs and improving efficiency and durability to give longer warranties, is significantly fueled by a growing emphasis on safety regulations and eco-friendliness.

Miniaturization of automotive components and modules as well as functional inclusion are caused by the growing need for lighter cars, which is driven by the desire for improved gas mileage and fewer carbon dioxide emissions. Because PEEK is lightweight and has a high specific strength, OEMs are concentrating on using it to create parts that are more affordable and perform better. Additionally, PEEK's superior ductility and high fatigue strength make it advantageous for minimising maintenance, which boosts uptime and productivity. superior fusion of ductility and high fatigue strength.

The new report titled ‘Global PEEK Market’, is methodically curated by our team of analysts, keeping readers’ understanding in mind, and includes a wide-ranging database of industry distribution. The report takes a closer look at the historical and current market scenarios to accurately predict the global PEEK market outlook over the forecast duration (2018-2027). Researchers have taken a holistic approach towards the global market analysis and highlighted the factors that influence the overall growth of the market.Key Highlights from the Report

KetaSpire® PEEK XT, which offers the advantages of conventional PEEK's chemical resistance and increased strength and rigidity at higher temperatures, was introduced by Solvay in October 2019.

PEEK material can reduce weight by up to 80.0% compared to metals. The overall transmission efficiency can be improved by the lightweight quality, low friction and wear rate, and outstanding corrosion resistance.

Peek Polymers can withstand temperatures as high as 480 degrees Celsius while maintaining its physical shape and properties. The FDA has given it the go-ahead for usage in the food and beverage sector. Additionally, it emits far fewer hazardous fumes and is resistant to severe chemicals.

Key players involved in the market such as Celanese Corporation, Solvay SA, Darter Plastics Inc., Evonik Industries, Prototype & Plastic Mold Co. Inc., SABIC, Victrex PLC, Panjin Zhongrun High Performance Polymers Co. Ltd., Jrlon Inc., and Quadrant Epp Surlon India Ltd., among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global PEEK market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, industry vertical, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Glass Filled

Carbon Filled

Unfilled

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Electrical & Electronics

Aerospace

Automotive

Medical

Oil & Gas

Others

Regional Analysis:

Regional analysis includes an in-depth study of the key geographical regions to gain a better understanding of the market and provide an accurate analysis. The regional analysis covers North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis covers the analysis of key market segments, including revenue, CAGR, import/export, supply and demand ratio, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, and market dynamics in each region of the geographies.

Radical Features of the PEEK Market Report:

The report encompasses PEEK market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the PEEK industry

