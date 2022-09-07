Partnership Extends Carbon Risk Management Solutions to Metals and Manufacturing Industries

Mobius Risk Group and Greenway Steel expand the decarbonization tools available to help metals manufacturers, processors, distributors, and end users evaluate and manage their carbon risks

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobius Risk Group and Greenway Steel have partnered to provide a fully integrated suite of decarbonization solutions to the metals, mining, and manufacturing sectors. Integrated into Mobius RiskNet's environmental risk module G-Risk, the Greenway carbon calculator and reporting functionality will expand the decarbonization tools available to help metals manufacturers, processors, distributors, and end users evaluate and manage their carbon risks. In addition, Mobius' expertise in market-based solutions such as carbon offsets and renewable power will bring new carbon risk management options to Greenway clients.

Over its 20-year history, Mobius has become a market leader in ferrous risk management, energy procurement and hedging, and market-based decarbonization solutions focused on the energy and industrials space. Clients can integrate the Greenway Steel calculators and data into their RiskNet dashboard, seamlessly incorporate the analytics into custom reports, and work with the Mobius and Greenway teams to develop bespoke carbon risk management strategies.

"We've been involved in environmental products and decarbonization strategies for over a decade, and it's become apparent there are a few gaps in the market. One of them is that carbon accounting platforms tend to be built from the perspective of either technology or consumer goods companies, which often have very different needs than manufacturing and heavy industry," said Drew Lichter, Vice President of Corporate Strategy at Mobius.

"Randy [Charles] and his team's deep industry expertise, reputation for integrity and customer service, passion, and technology purpose-built for metals, mining, and industrials makes them ideal partners. We're excited to roll the combined product out to the market," Lichter added.

Greenway's technology uniquely addresses the gaps in current tools, and it provides timely and relevant analysis of decarbonization trends and strategies tailored to industrial clients' needs.

"Greenway Steel was founded in support of the metals supply chain and the mining and manufacturing industries. Our clients needed better solutions as they navigate the energy transition, build sustainability plans, and prepare their businesses for a growing market of green products," said Randy Charles, founder and chief executive at Greenway Steel.

"Knowing that team at Mobius Risk Group shares not only the same vision but has demonstrated passion, industry expertise, and technical solutions over many years of risk management in support of their clients, we are confident in our future together as partners," Charles added.

With this partnership, Mobius and Greenway bring together a uniquely experienced team of non-conflicted commodity experts that blend technology with bespoke solutions for clients across physical and financial markets.

About Greenway Steel

Greenway Steel, LLC was recently founded as an advocate for companies in the metals supply chain and manufacturing industries focusing on sustainability. Greenway provides industry solutions in support of greenhouse gas emissions reduction strategies and low carbon emissions product supply chain. Greenway's services start with a carbon accounting platform, the Greenway Calculator, tailored to meet the specific needs of our clients. Greenway was founded by a team of industry veterans recognizing the importance of metals and manufacturing making our world a better place to live and believing that our industry can lead in a meaningful transformation towards carbon neutral economy.

About Mobius Risk Group

Mobius Risk Group is an independent commodity and energy risk advisory and technology firm. Founded in 2002, Mobius blends technology, robust data and analytics, and bespoke commodity risk strategies to manage the potential risks and opportunities in your business. More than just a system of record, RiskNet is Mobius' System of Intelligence that converts thousands of data points into meaningful intelligence to guide informed risk management decision making amid volatile market changes. RiskNet's suite of tools includes M-Risk (Risk Analytics), G-Risk (Carbon Risk Management), and a library of 60+ reports to meet the needs of multi-asset commodity producers, consumers, and distributors, as well as their capital providers. Recognized by Energy Risk Magazine for its innovative work, Mobius was awarded Commodity Research House of the Year in 2022 and Data and Analytics House of the Year in 2021.

