Digital Food Safety Management Market Revenue Analysis & Region and Country Forecast To 2028

The global digital food safety management market was significantly robust in 2020 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Digital Food Safety Management Market Report published by Reports and Data offers extensive knowledge and information about the Digital Food Safety Management market and spans over 100+ pages. Crucial statistical data relating to market size, market share, growth driving and restraining factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends are covered thoroughly in the report. The report offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere such as meat-free or plant-based meat products, healthier options, foods with low sugar and sodium, organic snacks, and sustainable food options that are expected to significantly contribute to revenue growth of the food and beverages industry.

Over the recent past, focus on health and wellness has increased and consumers are now preferring healthy dietary options and products that boost immunity. Food and beverages industry comprises functional food and beverages, packaged foods, health and natural foods, food additives, and packaging. Rising demand for nutritious and healthy foods and sustainable food packaging are key factors contributing to revenue growth of the industry.

Key countries such as India, China, and Brazil are key revenue generating regions of the food and beverages industry owing to rapidly rising population and growing demand for food, increasing purchasing power among individuals, and economic growth of the regions. The report further discusses in detail the production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand, consumer demand and preference, current and emerging trends, macro- and micro-economic factors, market share, market size, and revenue growth in key regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Key companies in the market are focusing on diversifying their product portfolio by offering new and advanced products such as protein-rich foods, convenience foods, and eco-friendly packaging among others. In addition, establishment of robust supply chains, growing trend of doorstep delivery of food, groceries, and other items, and brand-consciousness have compelled key companies to incorporate advanced technologies and conduct extensive R&D activities to cater to growing global demand. The report further discusses in detail the key mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and partnerships in the market to offer deeper insights into competitive landscape of the market.

Top companies profiled in the report include:

• iFoodDS

• Clear Labs

• Intertek Group plc

• Mérieux NutriSciences

• Microbac Laboratories Inc.

• Neogen Corporation

• Oodlogiq

• rfxcel

• Safety Chain Software, Inc.

• Fooddocs

• Others

Further the report segments global Digital Food Safety Management market on the basis of types and applications and also provides details about key factors expected to influence revenue growth of the segment. The report also offers details about market share, market size, revenue CAGR, and revenue growth of each segment and sub-segments. The report is a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the Digital Food Safety Management market and covers SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis. Key statistical data has been arranged into tables, charts, figures, diagrams, and other pictorial representation to provide easy understanding of the market growth.

Digital Food Safety Management Market Segmentation based on Solution Outlook: Temperature Logging, Temperature Monitoring, Automated Food & Date Labelling, Food Safety & Cleaning Checklists

Digital Food Safety Management Market Segmentation based on End use: Catering, Institutional Kitchens, Restaurants, Convenience Stores, Dairies, Bakeries

