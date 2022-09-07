With 38.9% CAGR, Artificial Intelligence Chipsets Market Size to Reach USD 108.85 Billion [2022-2027]

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global Artificial Intelligence Chipsets Market Size is projected to hit USD 108.85 Billion in 2027, at CAGR of 38.9% during forecast period [2022-2027]

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global artificial intelligence chipsets market size is expected to reach USD 108.85 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 38.9% during the forecast period [2022 - 2027]. The increasing implementation of 3D technology along with neural networks & deep learning technologies will promote the healthy growth of the market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “ Artificial Intelligence Chipsets Market Share, Size & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Chipset Type, By Application, By Computing Technology, By Function, By Industry, and Regional Forecast, 2022-2027.” The market size stood at USD 8.14 billion in 2019.

July 2019: MediaTek Inc. announced the launch of its new AI chipsets - "MTK i700" that is featured with high-speed edge AI computation for rapid image recognition, AR applications, smart homes, stores, and factories, etc.





Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2027 Forecast Period 2022 to 2027 CAGR 38.9 % 2027 Value Projection USD 108.85 Billion Base Year 2019 Artificial Intelligence Chipsets Market Size in 2019 USD 8.14 Billion Historical Data for 2016-2018 No. of Pages 160 Segments covered By Chipset Type; Application; Computing Technology; Function; Industry and region Artificial Intelligence Chipsets Market Growth Drivers Popularity of AI-based Solutions to Boost Market During Coronavirus Lack of Skilled AI Workforce to Inhibiting the Market





Increasing Cognizance about Quantum Computing to Promote Growth

The growing adoption of quantum computing technology to solve complex problems and perform analytical calculations will spur opportunities for the market. For instance, Google LLC's Sycamore quantum computer is currently the fastest computer that can perform a specific task in around 200 seconds. Quantum computers are enabled with technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, computer vision, big data, AR/VR, and others.

The growing knowledge about quantum computing will spur demand for AI chipsets, in turn, aiding the market growth. Quantum computing is used in various functions such as fraud detection, risk management, portfolio optimization, and applications where instant data response is required. The growing adoption of risk management solutions among organizations will contribute positively to market growth in the near future.

Popularity of AI-based Solutions to Boost Market During Coronavirus

The production of AI chipsets has been greatly affected by the coronavirus. According to the index of industrial production (IIP) data, in 2020, the manufacturing sector production registered a decline of 11.1% in July, as covid-19 lockdown slows down the manufacturing process.

However, the demand for such chipsets has improved immensely during the pandemic because of the adoption of AI among various industries. Various industries such as automotive, manufacturing, and others have implemented AI solutions to ease up processes. Besides, the focus on advanced AI-based solutions by prominent players will aid the market amid coronavirus. For instance, in May 2020, Nvidia Corporation expanded its EGX Edge AI platform by introducing new products called the EGX Jetson Xavier NX and EGX A100.





The whole world is battling with the novel coronavirus, leaving numerous industries distraught. The authorities of several countries have initiated lockdown to prevent the spread of this deadly virus. Such plans have caused disturbances in the production and supply chain. But, with time and resolution, we will be able to combat this stern time and get back to normality. Our well-revised reports will help companies to receive in-depth information about the present scenario of every market so that you can adopt the necessary strategies accordingly.

Emergence of Startup Companies to Propel Market in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global market owing to the developing economies such as South Korea, India, China. The growing acceptance of AI-based solutions will foster healthy growth of the market in the region. The government of Singapore has created an AI Ethics Advisory Council as a part of its AI Strategy to deploy AI applications across various industries in 2018. The strong startup ecosystem is expected to further drive the market in Asia Pacific. Europe is expected to hold the largest share in the global market owing to the presence of AI solution providers in the European countries. The growing focus on R&D investments coupled with the adoption of AI technologies will consequently bolster the growth of the market in Europe. The Middle East and Africa is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to the smart city initiatives in the region.

Segmentation By Chipset Type Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)

Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs)

Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)

Others (Central Processing Unit (CPU), etc.) By Application Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Robotic Process Automation (RPA)

Machine Learning

Computer Vision

Others (Context-aware Computing, etc.) By Computing Technology Cloud Computing

Edge Computing By Function Training

Inference By Industry Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Automotive

Retail

Others (Government, etc.)





NVIDIA Corporation (California, United States)

Intel Corporation (California, United States)

Xilinx, Inc. (California, United States)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Suwon-si, South Korea)

Micron Technology, Inc. (Idaho, United States)

Kneron (California, United States)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (Hangzhou, China)

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (California, United States)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) (New York, United States)

Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC) (California, United States)

Microsoft Corporation (Washington, United States)

Amazon Web Services (AWS) (Washington, United States)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) (California, United States)

General Vision, Inc. (California, United States)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Shenzhen, China)

Graphcore Limited (Bristol, United Kingdom)

MediaTek Inc. (Hsinchu, Taiwan)

Fujitsu Limited (Tokyo, Japan)

Wave Computing, Inc. (California, United States)

Mythic Inc. (Texas, United States)

Koniku Inc (California, United States)

Tenstorrent Inc. (Ontario, Canada)

SambaNova Systems Inc (California, United States)

Kalray Corporation (Isere, France)

XMOS Limited (Bristol, United Kingdom)

GreenWaves Technologies (Isere, France)





Annexure / Appendix Global Artificial Intelligence Chipset Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027 By Chipset Type (Value) Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs) Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Others (Central Processing Unit (CPU), etc.) By Application (Value) Natural Language Processing (NLP) Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Machine Learning Computer Vision Others (Context-aware Computing, etc.) By Computing Technology (Value) Cloud Computing Edge Computing By Function (Value) Training Inference By Industry (Value) Consumer Electronics Healthcare BFSI IT & Telecom Manufacturing Automotive Retail Others (Government, etc.) By Region (Value) North America South America Europe Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific North America Artificial Intelligence Chipset Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027



Who is the leaders in AI chips?

IBM Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., are the top companies in the market.

Which industry segment holds the major share in the AI Chipsets market?

The consumer electronics segment holds the major market share.

How big is the artificial intelligence chipsets market?

The global artificial intelligence chipsets market size was USD 8.14 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 108.85 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 38.9% during the forecast period.

