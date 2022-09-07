With 3.8 % CAGR, Cardiovascular Drugs Market Size worth USD 63.96 billion by 2026

According to Fortune Business Insights, the Global Cardiovascular Drugs Market size is estimated to reach USD 63.96 Billion by 2026, mentions that the market stood at USD 2.41 billion in 2020 and is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 3.8 % between 2022 and 2026; High Incidence Rate of Risk Factors to Fuel the Market in North America

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cardiovascular drugs market size is set to touch USD 63.96 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. Increasing incidence of cardiovascular disorders will be one of the central driving forces of growth for this market in the next decade. According to the Global Burden of Disease Study 2017, cardiovascular disorder (CVD) is the most common chronic disease, killing around 17.8 million people annually. Of these, close to 82% of the deaths occur in low and middle-income countries. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 80% of CVD deaths are caused by heart attack and strokes. These diseases also carry a heavy economic burden. For example, the American Heart Association estimates that by 2035, medical costs associated with CVD will hit USD 749 billion. Thus, there is a grave need to find effective medication to treat these conditions, augmenting the cardiovascular drugs market growth.

Fortune Business Insights, through its report, titled “Cardiovascular Drugs Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Drug Type (Antihypertensive, Antihyperlipidemic, Anticoagulants, Antiplatelet Drugs, Others), By Disease Indication (Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia, Coronary Artery Disease, Arrhythmia, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019 -2026”, brings out a comprehensive analysis of the factors and dynamics that are likely to influence the share, size, and overall growth of the market during the forecast period. The report also provides a thorough research into the general industry trends that will enable competitors in this market to take well-informed business decisions.





Key Industry Developments:

November 2019: The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) green lit AstraZeneca’s Farxiga (dapagliflozin). The drug is designed to reduce the risk of hospitalization for type 2 diabetic patients at risk of heart failure or from any other cardiovascular condition.

Report Scope :

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 CAGR 3.8% 2026 Value Projection USD 63.96 Billion Base Year 2018 Market Size in 2018 USD 47.29 Billion Historical Data for 2015 to 2017 No. of Pages 139 Key Players Covered Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Growth Drivers Rising Demand for Effective Treatment Drugs to Stir Innovation High Incidence Rate of Risk Factors to Fuel the Market in North America Timely Regulatory Clearances to Energize Competition





Rising Demand for Effective Treatment Drugs to Stir Innovation

One of the leading cardiovascular drugs market trends is the steady spread of awareness about the effects of CVDs. This is causing an upsurge in the demand for CVD drugs, a need that is being bolstered by rising pollution levels and an increasingly sedentary lifestyle. The response from the industry has been positive as many companies are coming out novel drugs to cure such conditions as effectively as possible. For instance, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Pfizer jointly developed Eliquis, a low-risk cardiovascular drug that was rapidly adopted by patients and doctors alike. These developments are expected to vastly enhance the potential of this market in the near future.

Cardiovascular Drugs Market Segmentations:

Segmentation By Drug Type Antihypertensive

Antihyperlipidemic

Anticoagulants

Antiplatelet Drugs

Others By Disease Indication Hypertension

Hyperlipidemia

Coronary Artery Disease

Arrhythmia

Others

High Incidence Rate of Risk Factors to Fuel the Market in North America

North America generated a revenue of USD 21.89 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to continue its dominance of the cardiovascular drugs market share in the forecast period.

The main factors driving the market include increasing prevalence of risk factors such as obesity and diabetes that are associated with cardiovascular conditions, presence of large companies, and growing incidence of CVDs in the region. In Asia-Pacific, the growth rate is expected to be impressive owing to the rising awareness about chronic conditions and fast-climbing disposable income in the region.

With cardiovascular diseases being one of the primary reasons for death in the region, Europe is also foreseen to register a considerable growth during the forecast period. In Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East, the market will be primarily driven by the rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases.





Timely Regulatory Clearances to Energize Competition

The cardiovascular drugs market forecast by Fortune Business Insights predicts a highly competitive period for the market in the coming decade. This will be a result of active regulatory support for new products that is incentivizing companies to invest more in R&D activities. Additionally, many companies are also engaging in the marketing and distribution of innovative drugs with a view expand their global presence.

Prominent Players:

Merck & Co., Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Bayer AG

Novartis AG

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

AstraZeneca

Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Major Cardiovascular Diseases by Key Countries Pipeline Analysis Key Industry Developments Such as Mergers & Acquisitions New Product Launches The Regulatory Scenario in Key Countries Reimbursement Scenario by Key Countries Advances in R&D for Novel Therapeutics

Global Cardiovascular Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summasry Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Drug Type Antihypertensive Antihyperlipidemic



TOC Continued…!





Frequently Asked Questions

How much will the global market be worth in 2027?

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global market will reach USD 63.96 billion by 2027.

What is the key factor driving the cardiovascular drugs market?

Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and numerous product launches will drive the growth of the global market.





