Gluten-Free Bakery Market Size Worth USD 1,819.4 Million by 2030 at 8.2% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Gluten-Free Bakery Market Insights and Industry Analysis by Ingredients {(Main Ingredients- Rice, Corn, Buckwheat, Quinoa, Others), (Other Ingredients- Hydrocolloid, Protein Source, Flavor)}, Product Type (Bread, Rolls & Buns, Cakes & Cheesecakes, Muffins & Cupcakes, Cookies & Biscuit, Doughnuts, Sandwiches & Wraps, Dough & Butter, and others), Distribution Channel (Store-based & Non Store-based) and Region - Forecast to 2030

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Gluten-Free Bakery Market Information by ingredients, Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Region- Forecast till 2030”, the market is estimated to acquire a size of over USD 1,819.4 million by the end of 2030. The report further predicts the market to thrive at a healthy CAGR of over 8.2% during the review timeframe.

Market Synopsis

The market for gluten-free bakery goods is expanding quickly due to the growing popularity of free-from diets. Foods that are free of ingredients, such as lactose-, gluten-, and chemical-free, are considered safer and healthier than conventional ones. Obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases are believed to be lifestyle-related health issues that are made worse by gluten. The market for gluten-free products is anticipated to develop in the coming years due to the numerous health advantages connected with their usage. Customer demand for gluten-free cuisine is rising as celiac disease prevalence increases in the world's population. Due to its convenience, bread goods, snacks, and cookies are becoming incredibly popular as the need for gluten-free items rises.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3228

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details 2030 Market Size USD 1,819.4 Million CAGR 8.2% (2022–2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered by ingredients, Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Consumers switching to gluten free products Increase in health awareness of people

Market Competitive Landscape:

The central contenders in the gluten-free bakery market are:

Kellogg's Company (US)

Farmo S.P.A. (Italy)

Koninklijke Wessanen N.V (Netherlands)

Big OZ (UK)

Alara Wholefoods Ltd (UK)

ConAgra Brands Inc (US)

Freedom Foods Group Limited (Australia)

Raisio PLC (Finland)

Kraft Heinz Company (US)

Hain Celestial Group Inc (US)

General Mills (US)

Dr Schär AG/SPA (Italy)

Enjoy Life Foods (US)

Market U.S.P. Covered:

Market Drivers:

A condition known as gluten intolerance can harm the small intestine lining and hinder the assimilation of nutrients from the food eaten. Additionally, if this condition is not treated, it can lead to thyroid, other and immune system issues. The gluten-free bakery market will be driven by rising health concerns and consumer health consciousness throughout the forecast period. To maintain their health and dietary balance, customers are turning to gluten-free bakery items as cases of celiac disease among millennials are rising. Consumer choice for a gluten-free diet is rising as celiac disease prevalence increases in the world's population.

Due to its convenience, bread goods, snacks, and cookies are becoming incredibly popular as the need for gluten-free items rises. The market for gluten-free bakery products is projected to benefit from consumer food allergies and intolerances. Market growth for gluten-free bakery goods is anticipated to be aided by improved international trade and globalization. The global market for gluten-free bakery products is anticipated to expand due to consumer lifestyle changes and demand for healthy and diet food products. Over the projected period, the global market for gluten-free bakery products is anticipated to be driven by consumer demand and sales.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (110 Pages) on Gluten-Free Bakery: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/gluten-free-bakery-market-3228

Market Restraints:

Food that is free of gluten is always going to be healthier. Gluten-free flours can be extremely refined and poor in fiber when used to manufacture items like pizza, pasta, and other baked foods. Additionally, fats and sugar are occasionally added to gluten-free items to enhance their texture and flavor. Many health problems may result from it. Low fiber is used to make gluten-free foods, and fiber is essential to the health of our digestive system. Therefore, gluten-free products are not suggested for those with digestive issues because they can cause constipation and diarrhea. And it has grown to be a significant barrier in the gluten-free bread industry.

COVID 19 Analysis

Celiac disease is an immunological response to gluten consumption that affects the body. Although consuming gluten-containing items does not raise the risk of COVID-19, some individuals with celiac disease frequently experience Type 1 diabetes and thyroid issues, which makes them more susceptible to negative effects if exposed to the coronavirus. Healthcare doctors recommended eating healthy foods daily to maintain the body's immunity during the epidemic. During the pandemic, consumers spent more time at home, which raised consumer interest in managing their health and fitness and increased sales of gluten-free bakery goods.

Market Segmentation

By distribution channel, the market includes store-based & non-store based. By ingredients, the market includes rice, corn, buckwheat, quinoa, hydrocolloid, protein source, and flavor. By product type, the market includes bread, muffins & cupcakes, cookies & biscuits, doughnuts, rolls & buns, cakes & cheesecakes, sandwiches & wraps, and dough & butter.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3228

Regional Insights

Due to the enormous expansion of the "healthy snacking" trend, North America is anticipated to show strong growth. The requirement for allergen-free, gluten-free, and non-GMO foods is expected to increase due to the growing popularity of clean-label products. The need for gluten-free bread and bakery treats is anticipated to increase due to the expanding millennial population's preference for healthier food options. The region's market is anticipated to develop due to the rising incidence of celiac disease and gluten sensitivities. According to projections, Europe will experience rapid growth. Due to the rising commonness of celiac disease and gluten intolerance, primarily in developed nations worldwide, North America is the biggest market for gluten-free bakery products, trailed by Europe and South America. Furthermore, the market for gluten-free goods is expanding in North America due to the introduction of novel products, and this trend is anticipated to continue as more people become aware of the advantages of eating foods free of gluten.

Along with everyday items like bread and pasta, the "free-from foods" category is quickly becoming the most popular. Naturally, gluten-free products like ancient grains, wheat substitutes, and formulations without grains are becoming more popular in the area. As part of a perceived healthy lifestyle, eliminating refined wheat products is a primary motivator for gluten-free products in the area. Due to the surging need for healthier products in the region, the gluten-free bakery products demand in the Asia-Pacific region offers tremendous growth potential. A few tactics, including presenting low-cost goods and regional cuisines to appeal to a broad consumer base, also offer tremendous growth prospects in the area.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/3228

Discover more research reports on Food Industry, by Market Research Future:

Sour Cream Market Research Report Information: by Category (organic and conventional), by Packaging Type (bottles, tubs/cups, squeezers, and others), by Distribution Channel (store based and non-store based), and by Region - Forecast Till 2030

North American Chocolate Confectionery Market Research Report: by type (milk, dark, white) by category (chocolate bars, candies.) by distribution channel (store based, non store based), by country (US, Canada, Mexico) - Forecast period from 2020 to 2027

Oleoresins Market Research Report Information by Product (Black Pepper, Paprika, Capsicum, Turmeric and others), Raw Material (Leaves, Seeds, Flowers, Roots and others), Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical and others) and Region - Forecast till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com