Prosthetic Full Arch Dentures Market to see Future Opportunities 2022-2030 | Nobel Biocare, DIO Corporation, Ivoclar

Prosthetic Full Arch Dentures Market

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coherent Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Prosthetic Full Arch Dentures Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities)", size, share, and outlook.

The global prosthetic full arch dentures market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,416.5 Million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄:

A prosthetic full arch denture is a detachable acrylic replacement for teeth and bone loss in a whole dental arch. Complete dentures are generally inexpensive, simple to make and repair, and offer a level of aesthetics and functionality that many patients find acceptable. Patients frequently express dissatisfaction with denture retention and the loss of chewing abilities that they had with their natural teeth whereas dental prosthetics are artificial teeth that are used to replace or repair missing or damaged teeth. Implant-supported bridges are very similar to traditional bridges.

• Nobel Biocare Services AG *

• DIO Corporation

• Ivoclar Vivadent AG

• GC Dental

• Modern Dental Group Limited

• COLTENE Group

• SHOFU Dental GmbH

• VITA Zahnfabrik

• Holmes Dental Co.

• Lasak

• Institut Straumann AG

• Derby Dental

• Anthogyr SAS

Detailed Segmentation:

By Location:

Upper arch

Lower arch

By Product Type:

All-on-4 Full Dental Arch

Implant Supported Bridges

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:

» 𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: United States, Canada, and Mexico

» 𝗦𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵 & 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others

» 𝗠𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗹𝗲 𝗘𝗮𝘀𝘁 & 𝗔𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.

» 𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.

» 𝗔𝘀𝗶𝗮-𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝘆𝗻𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗰𝘀:

Increasing adoption of inorganic activities such as collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions by market players for the expansion of product portfolio is expected to drive the global prosthetic full arch dentures market growth over the forecast period. For instance, on June 4, 2021, Dentsply Sirona, a manufacturer of dental products and developer of technologies, had announced the full acquisition of Propel Orthodontics, a manufacturer and worldwide seller of orthodontic devices. In this acquisition, Dentsply Sirona received assets of Propel Orthodontics which include VPro device and fast rack application.

The acquisition of the assets of Propel Orthodontics will open up significant opportunities for Dentsply Sirona to drive innovation in the field of orthodontic treatment. The products lines Dentsply Sirona is acquiring are a key differentiator as they improve treatment times and patient comfort. They also add digital capabilities to Byte and SureSmile to improve patient engagement and treatment monitoring.

However, dearth of global standardization in the Prosthetic Full Arch Dentures market all over the world is likely to hamper growth of the global Prosthetic Full Arch Dentures market over the forecast period.

𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗢𝗩𝗜𝗗-𝟭𝟵:

The epidemic of Covid-19 pandemic adversely impacted several industries. The virus outbreak in China spread across more than 100 countries around the world due to which many countries announced stringent lockdown regulations across nations in order to curb the virus spread. Several industrial operations were disrupted during this period as many businesses were closed down. The pandemic negatively impacted many markets including the one in discussion as product demand and sales significantly declined during the pandemic. However, as the pandemic situation goes back to normal, the market is likely to regain growth.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗧𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗮𝘄𝗮𝘆𝘀:

The global prosthetic full arch dentures market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.1 % during the forecast period, owing to increasing inorganic growth activities adopted market players. For instance, on December 16, 2021, RODO Medical, Inc., an innovative dental company from San Jose, U.S., and ROE Dental Laboratory, a full-service dental laboratory from Independence, Ohio, had announced an exclusive partnership on the distribution and marketing of the FDA-cleared and patented RODO Abutment System for surgically guided full-arch restorations.

