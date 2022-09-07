Flax Seeds Market Analysis, Revenue Share, Company Profiles, Launches, & Forecast Till 2028

Reports And Data

The global Flax Seeds Market size was significantly robust in 2020 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data has recently added a new research report titled ‘Global Flax Seeds Market Forecast to 2028’ to its wide database that offers extensive information about the Flax Seeds market with regards to market share, market size, revenue growth, global and regional reach, and product portfolio offered by the market. The report focuses on current and emerging trends in the agriculture industry such as sustainable farming, novel irrigation and air seeding technology, incorporation of GPS and satellite imagery to boost productivity of the farms, and rapid adoption of smart agriculture to offer crucial insights into technological developments and progress of the sector. Agriculture is one of the fastest growing industries worldwide attributed to growing population and surging demand for food and food products. Top companies in the market are focusing on R&D activities to expand their product offerings and cater to growing global demand.

Key factors providing impetus to market revenue growth are an increase in awareness amongst people about health benefits of flax seeds. Because people are becoming more health-conscious, there has been a big increase in demand for flaxseed. Flax seeds can be crushed to produce oil and flax meals for the global market.

Flax seeds are available in different forms like whole seeds, roasted seeds, sprouted seeds, and ground seeds. Flaxseed meal and oil are used in manufacture of human and animal meals. Flax oil is frequently utilized in the industry for creation of linoleum, varnish, and ink. Market is likely to be driven by rising consumer demand for healthier diets, increased use in animal feed and industrial applications, and fact that flaxseeds are a cheaper alternative to chia seeds and quinoa seeds.

Consumer awareness of flax seeds’ multiple health benefits, including anti-cancer and anti-obesity qualities, ability to aid the digestive system, role as a weight loss promoter and hormone balancer, and high Omega-3 fatty acid concentration are factors that are driving growth of global Flax Seeds Market. Flaxseed oil is widely used to lower cholesterol and treat high blood pressure in humans.

Market Dynamics:

Agriculture sector is one of the most important revenue generating sector and contributes significantly to the overall economic growth of a country. Technological advancements in agricultural equipment and techniques have drastically boosted output and production capacity. Rapid integration of ICT, robotics, aerial imagery and GPS techniques, and the Internet of Things, among others have radically shaped agricultural sector in the recent past. Growing adoption of precision agriculture and drones have enabled farms and businesses to increase their profit margins and improve their operations to be more efficient, safer, and environmentally sustainable.

Technological advancement in agricultural sector has led to higher productivity of crops, limited use of water and fertilizers which in turn have minimized crop prices, lower release of chemicals and pesticides into water bodies, and safer conditions of growing and high quality crops. Growing demand and increasing consumption of food across the globe owing to rapidly growing population is a key factor contributing to the revenue growth of the market. The report discusses the industry scope and development in key regions of the world such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa to offer crucial insights about lucrative growth opportunities with regards to production and consumption pattern, supply and demand, consumer demand, and regulatory framework.

Key companies in the market are focusing on R&D for development of novel and advanced agricultural devices, temperature and moisture sensors, and systems to supply to the growing demand. Moreover, they are offering training and assistance to farmers on how to deploy and utilize novel technologies along with their existing practices to boost farm and livestock productivity. The competitive landscape section of the report discusses in detail the company overview, product and services portfolio, business expansion plans, production and manufacturing capacity, financial standing, and global market position. It further sheds light on the recent mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, agreements, and product launches.

Top companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

• CanMar Foods Ltd.

• AgMotion Inc.

• Bioriginal Food & Science Corp.

• Waltanna Farms

• TA Foods Ltd.

• Linwoods Health Foods

• Prairie Flax Products Inc.

• Premium Gold Flax.

• Vandaele Seeds

• Zeghers Canada

• Others

Further, the report segments the Flax Seeds market on the basis of product types, applications, end-use industries, and technology among others. The report offers insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segment and provides information about lucrative investment opportunities to stakeholders, investors, and clients.

Flax Seeds Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook:

• Ground Seed

• Whole Seed

Application Outlook:

• Food

• Animal and Pet Food

• Others

