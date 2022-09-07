Aircraft Refurbishing Market 2021 Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Price & Gross Margin, Opportunities, Forecast 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for attractive interior lighting and in-flight entertainment systems is one of the key factors driving global aircraft refurbishing market

Aircraft Refurbishing Market Size – USD 4.55 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.6%, Market Trends – Brand endorsement is driving demand for aircraft refurbishing” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global aircraft refurbishing market size reached USD 4.55 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.6%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Steady increase in demand for attractive interior designs along with development of in-flight entertainment systems is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Rising competition among domestic and international airline carriers and need to comply with various standards, drive brand value, and offer more enhanced flight experience are some key factors resulting in refurbishing of aircraft and installation or more attractive interior design.

Increasing focus on more advanced and efficient and enhanced travelling experience has been resulting in opening up of new and more lucrative revenue opportunities for players in the aircraft refurbishing industry. Interiors, including cabins and cockpits, are restructured and redesigned during refurbishment, and these processes provide additional benefits, including reduced operational costs and improved end-user travel experience.

Aircraft refurbishing service providers continue to explore more efficient and cost-effective, and visually appealing ways of refurbishing aircraft. In addition, consumer electronics are also integrated and repackaged as in-flight entertainment system components. Because these electronic components have a limited lifespan, aircraft refurbishment plays a crucial role in keeping these components ahead of the competition and avoid obsolescence.

The Global Aircraft Refurbishing Market Research Report added to its expanding repository is an all-inclusive document containing insightful data about the Aircraft Refurbishing market and its key elements. The report is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and is curated with an intent to offer the readers and businesses a competitive edge over other players in the industry. The report sheds light on the minute details of the Aircraft Refurbishing industry pertaining to growth factors, opportunities and lucrative business prospects, regions showing promising growth, and forecast estimation till 2028.

Key Highlights from the Report

Wide-body aircraft segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period as many airlines have reduced extra passenger space to maximize their overall revenue and profit margins over the years.

VIP cabin segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period. The refurbishment of VIP aircraft is on the rise as premium customers seek more luxurious travel experiences. Cabins are increasingly being used as a crucial area and part of the aircraft, and besides innovative interiors and offerings, branding and ultra-high tech lighting and other aspects are taking place through refurbishing.

North America is expected to account for a larger revenue share than other regional markets over the forecast period due to government initiatives and investments that support growth of the aerospace industry in countries in the region.

The Global Aircraft Refurbishing Market is further analyzed across the key geographical locations where the market has expanded to a significant size. The key region analyzed are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to provide a comprehensive analysis of the Aircraft Refurbishing market in terms of production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, trends, and presence of prominent players in each region.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Emergen Research has segmented the global aircraft refurbishing on the basis of aircraft type, refurbishing type, applications, fitting type, and region:

Aircraft Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Narrow Body Aircraft

Wide Body Aircraft

Large Body Aircraft

Refurbishing Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Interior Refurbishing

Exterior Refurbishing

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Passenger To Freighter

Commercial Cabin

VIP Cabin

Fitting Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Passenger Seat

LED Lighting

Retrofit

Some major companies in the global market report include Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited, Singapore Technologies Engineering Aerospace, Lufthansa Technik AG, AAR Corporation, Rolls Royce Holdings PLC, SIA Engineering Company Limited, Delta TechOps, SR Technics Switzerland AG, Turkish Technic, and MRO Holdings, Inc.

Radical Features of the Aircraft Refurbishing Market Report:

The report encompasses Aircraft Refurbishing market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Aircraft Refurbishing industry

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

