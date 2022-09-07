Silicone Market Size is projected to grow at over 6.8% CAGR to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rapid developments in antimicrobial silicone elastomers and increasing usage of silicone in various industries are some key factors

Silicone Market Size – USD 15.53 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.8%, Market Trends – Increasing involvement of government regulatory bodies in value chain” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the most recent analysis by Emergen Research, the size of the worldwide silicone market reached USD 15.53 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a revenue CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

Increased research & development of antimicrobial silicone elastomers and rising silicone application across a variety of sectors are some of the major factors fueling the consistent revenue growth of the global silicone market. During the projected period, silicone's rising application in textiles, paper, leather wrapping, labels, and airbags is also anticipated to propel market expansion. In these applications, silicone has been employed as a solvent, adhesive, foaming agent, and an anti-foaming agent.

Silicones are also used as hydrophobic coatings on the finished product. The rising use of conducting silicone rubber in the anti-slip process for textile manufacturing is anticipated to have a notably beneficial impact on market revenue growth over the course of the forecast period due to its excellent electrical and chemical resistance features. increased participation of the government in regulation along the entire value chain. This covers the supply of various silicone product grades, the manufacturing procedures, and the raw materials.

Nevertheless, during the course of the forecast period, it is anticipated that fluctuating raw material costs and strict regulations will restrain the expansion of the worldwide silicone market. The worldwide silicone sector faces significant challenges due to the ongoing volatility of raw material prices.

The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Silicone Market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The report offers precise information about pricing, capacity, value, gross revenue, and profit of the market. The primary aim of the report is to offer in depth details about market size, revenue growth and overall market dynamics to readers, stakeholders, companies to strengthen their share in the global Silicone market. It also provides in depth information about key factors, restraints, limitations, challenges along with various market segmentations such as product type, application and regional bifurcation.

Key Highlights from the Report

Revenue growth for the fluids segment is anticipated to occur at a very quick CAGR during the forecast period. Due to rising buying power, rising demand for personal care goods, and rising use of silicones as an element in coatings and adhesives, demand for cosmetic items is anticipated to expand.

Over the projection period, the construction segment is anticipated to experience a considerably strong rate of revenue growth. Silicones are frequently used in the construction sector due to their qualities, including moisture resistance, high strength, and usage. Silicones are employed in a variety of building materials that are used in both residential and commercial structures, including glassware, concrete, marble, aluminium, metal, and polymers.

Due to the substantial presence of prominent market players, including Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., KCC Corporation, and Elkay Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. among others in nations in the region, the market in Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the greatest revenue share throughout the forecast period.

Wacker Chemie AG, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., Elkem ASA, Evonik Industries AG, KCC Corporation, Silchem Inc., Specialty Silicone Products, Inc., and Elkay Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. are a few of the leading businesses mentioned in the market report.

Regional segmentation comprises of a current and forecast estimation of the market in the key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Regional Outlook of Silicone Market:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Emergen Research has segmented the global silicone on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Gels

Elastomers

Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR)

High-Temperature Vulcanized (HTV)

Room Temperature Vulcanized (RTV)

Fluids

Straight Silicone Fluids

Modified Silicone Fluids

Resins

Others

Emulsions

Adhesives

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Elastomeric Components

Conditioning Agents

Binders

Surfactants

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Automotive & Transportation

Electronics

Healthcare

Construction

Energy

Consumer Goods & Personal Care

Industrial Processes

Others

Key Benefits of Buying the Global Silicone Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies

The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Silicone Market

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Silicone Market

Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Silicone Market

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

