Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,761 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 235,299 in the last 365 days.

Global consumers value enjoyment, equality, and the natural world more than they did 25 years ago – GfK

GfK Consumer Life celebrates a quarter century of trend study with look back to 1997

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the heart of consumers’ lives and everyday decisions are the values they consider core to their identities. A new 25-year comparison of those central concerns and beliefs shows how much consumers have changed since 1997 – and how much they have remained surprisingly consistent.

Click here to register for our Sept. 15th webinar on consumer values & brands

Conducted to mark the 25th anniversary of GfK Consumer Life – the global leader in consumer trend insights – the new analysis reveals that values focusing on enjoyment, tolerance, equality, and nature have recorded the strongest growth worldwide. The top rising values from 1997 to 2022 are:
* Enjoying life -- +11 ranks
* Knowledge -- +9
* Equality – +8
* Excitement – +8
* Beauty – +7
* Open-mindedness – +7
* Wealth – +7
* Being in tune with nature – +6
* Social responsibility – +5
* Curiosity – +5

On the down side, "Respecting ancestors" recorded the most dramatic decline globally, from #3 in 1997 to #22 this year – a remarkable 19-rank fall. Other dropping values include "Sex" (-9), "Friendship" (-9), and "Fulfilling work" (-8).

In addition to dramatic changes, the comparison also revealed some remarkable consistencies. "Protecting the family" was the #1 global value in 1997 and remains at the top of the list today. Other values holding strong in the Top 10 include
* Honesty –#2 in 1997 and 2022
* Health and fitness – up from #9 to #3
* Authenticity – #4 in 1997 and 2022

The analysis also shows that different values are gaining ground in different countries. In Argentina, "Having fun" recorded the highest growth (+14 ranks), while "Individuality" was the biggest gainer in South Africa (+15) and "Excitement" outpaced all other values in Indonesia (+19).

“Personal values drive behavior at a level that often supersedes trends and even social forces,” said Eric Wagatha, Head of GfK Consumer Life. “They provide an essential blueprint for what will connect with – and potentially turn off – consumers at an almost sub-conscious level. With a clear sense of how to leverage values effectively, brands can create lifetime bonds with their key targets and navigate even moments of crisis wisely.”

Consumer Life is the most comprehensive and longest-standing consumer trend study in the world. Its data has been collected annually since 1997 from over 30,000 consumers in more than 25 countries, providing market leaders with detailed information about all aspects of people’s lives, including their aspirations, personal values, future world outlook and concerns, lifestyle behaviors, hobbies, consumption behaviors and usage in health, finance, mobility, technology, media, and much, much more.

David Stanton
GfK
+1 908-875-9844
email us here

You just read:

Global consumers value enjoyment, equality, and the natural world more than they did 25 years ago – GfK

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.