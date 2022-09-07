Smart Wheelchair Market Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Revenue Analysis and Industry Growth Factors and is Growing at a CAGR of 8.3% by 2029

Over the past few years, technological advances in the fields of patient care, home care, assisted living, elder care products and services have taken precedence for efficient patient management. Therefore, smart wheelchair advancements are used in hospitals, rehab centers, among others.

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market research has recently released expansive research titled “ Global Smart Wheelchair Market ” which guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. This study provides a broader perspective of the marketplace with its comprehensive market insights and analysis which eases survival and success in the market. A premium Smart Wheelchair Market analysis report comprises the right information at the fingertips which is the key to making faster and more informed decisions. The report can give accurate, in-depth information on the latest market trends, future directions, and unexplored avenues across industry verticals. Such tailor-made market research reports aid clients to boost their brand equity and realigning market goals for better profitability. With the collective skill set of specialized domain-based knowledge, proprietary techniques, and exclusive software is integrated into the market research so that clients can always expect absolute success with the universal Smart Wheelchair business report.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the smart wheelchair market which was USD 150.8 million in 2021, would rocket up to USD 285.38 million by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029.

Download Exclusive Sample Report PDF (with All Related Graphs & Charts) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-smart-wheelchair-market

Market Scenario:-

A smart wheelchair is a power wheelchair (PWC) that collects information on driver behavior and interaction with their environment. No upper body strength is necessary to operate these electric wheelchairs. Additionally, users with restricted arm or hand movement are thought to benefit greatly from these wheelchairs. The mobility of this electric wheelchair is made possible by a straightforward joystick movement.

Smart wheelchairs have made considerable advances in the field of mobility assistive technologies in recent years. Increasing use of smart wheelchairs, particularly in the commercial sector, such as airports, hospitals, tourist attractions, educational institutions, and the healthcare industry, is expected to enhance demand during the forecast period.

The Key Companies Profiled in the Smart Wheelchair Market are:-

INVACARE CORPORATION (U.S.)

MEYRA GROUP GMBH (Germany)

SUNRISE MEDICAL (Germany)

OTTOBOCK (Germany)

MATIA ROBOTICS (U.S.)

KARMAN HEALTHCARE INC (U.S.)

PITSCO EDUCATION LLC (U.S.)

WHEEL INC (U.S.)

MEDICAL DEPOT INC (U.S.)

Permobil AB

WHILL Inc (Japan)

Pride Mobility Products Corp. (U.S.)

Quantum Rehab (U.S.)

GF Health Products Inc. (U.S.)

Karman Healthcare Inc. (US.)

Levo AG (Switzerland)

UPnRIDE Robotics Ltd. (Israel)

DEKA Research & Development Corp (U.S.)

Opportunities

In recent years, a number of state-of-the-art methods and tools have been created to help people with limited mobility. This growing tendency creates intelligence-based systems made possible by inexpensive CPUs and sensors. More consumers may choose power wheelchairs if they have a favourable attitude toward smart devices, wearable technology, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, which is anticipated to present growth prospects for smart wheelchair market participants.

Get Full 350 Pages PDF Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-smart-wheelchair-market

Recent Development

In December 2021 IRIS, a European SME that specialises in creating cutting-edge technology, obtained HORIZON EU funding to create an app that allows a manual wheelchair to be driven automatically. The product is based on a system that combines electric power with smart driving, a modular design that works with any wheelchair, and adaptable technology.

The Merya Group announced in August 2020 that it will purchase TA Services A/S, a market leader in high-end powered wheelchairs in Denmark. Merya's position in the Danish wheelchair market was strengthened as a result of this acquisition.

Market Scope And Market Size:-

The smart wheelchair market is segmented on the basis of type, product, application, end-use, distribution channel.

Type

Standard Powered Wheelchairs

Standard Plus Powered Wheelchairs

Custom-Built Powered Wheelchairs

Product

Electric Indoor Chair

Electric Outdoor Chair

Dual Purpose Chair

Rear Wheel Drive Chair

Front Wheel Drive Chair

Center Wheel Drive Chair

Standing Electric Wheelchair

Others

Application

Neurologically Impaired Patients

Handicap Patients

Others

End User

Rehab Centers

Hospitals

Others

Distribution Channel

Retail

E-Commerce

Regional Analysis/Insights

The smart wheelchair market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, product, application, end-use, distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the smart wheelchair market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the smart wheelchair market due to the increasing awareness among the patients, growing per capita health expenditure along with adoption of advanced technology.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the increasing occurrences of accidents along with prevalence of geriatric population and increasing per capita health expenditure.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-smart-wheelchair-market

Key Points of Global Smart Wheelchair Market will improve the revenue impact of businesses in various industries by:

Providing a framework tailored toward understanding the attractiveness quotient of various products/solutions/technologies in the Smart Wheelchair Market.

Guiding stakeholders to identify key problem areas pertaining to their consolidation strategies in the global Smart Wheelchair market and offers solutions.

Assessing the impact of changing regulatory dynamics in the regions in which companies are keen on expanding their footprints.

Provides understanding of disruptive technology trends to help businesses make their transitions smoothly.

Helping leading companies make strategy recalibrations ahead of their competitors and peers.

Offers insights into promising synergies for top players aiming to retain their leadership position in the market & supply side analysis of Smart Wheelchair market .

Smart Wheelchair Market Dynamics:

Drivers

Increasing number of patients with diseases

The market for smart wheelchairs is expected to grow during the forecast period of 2022–2029 due to factors including the rising number of patients with neurological disorders, rising demand for automated medical devices, an increase in the global geriatric population, and rising levels of disposable income. On the other hand, increasing applications from developing nations and rising demand for advanced electric wheelchairs from the sports industry will both create new chances for the growth of the smart wheelchair market throughout the forecast period.

Increasing popularity of home healthcare

In addition, the rise in the incidence of people with physical impairments, the growing popularity of home healthcare, and overall development in the number of road traffic accidents leading to limited mobility are some of the major factors driving the demand for smart wheelchairs globally.

Technological advancements

Over the past few years, technological advances in the fields of patient care, home care, assisted living, elder care products and services have taken precedence for efficient patient management. Therefore, smart wheelchair advancements are used in hospitals, rehab centers, among others.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

To Check The Complete Table Of contents, Click Here @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-smart-wheelchair-market

Key Questions Answered in this Report Such as:

How feasible is Smart Wheelchair market for long-term investment?

What are influencing factors driving the demand for Smart Wheelchair near future?

What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Smart Wheelchair market growth?

What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, West Europe or Southeast Asia.

Browse More Reports:-

Autonomous Wheelchair Market , By Application (Residential, Commercial), Distributional Channel (Retail, E-commerce) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-autonomous-wheelchair-market

Wheelchair Cushion Market , By Type (Air Cushion, Gel Cushion, Foam Cushion), Application (Hospitals, Recuperation Mechanism, Family Expenses, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-wheelchair-cushion-market

Electric Wheelchair Market , By Type (Center Wheel Drive Chair, Front Wheel Drive Chair, Standing Electric Wheelchair, Rear Wheel Drive Chair, Others), End-user (Home Care Settings, Sports and Athletics, Hospitals and Clinics), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-electric-wheelchair-market

Dandruff Treatment Market , Treatment (Fluocinolone Shampoos, Ketoconazole Shampoos, Selenium Sulfide Shampoos, Shampoos Containing Salicylic Acid, Tar-based Shampoos, Pyrithione Zinc Shampoos)Type (Fungal Dandruff, Dry Skin-Related Dandruff, Oily Scalp-Related Dandruff, Disease Related Dandruff), Mode of Prescription (Over-the-counter (OTC), Prescription), Product (Non-Medicated, Medicated), Drug Type (Branded, Generics), Age Group (Adults, Pediatrics, Neonates), Gender (Male, Female), End-Users (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Homecare, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-dandruff-treatment-market

Dental Intraoral Scanners Market , By Brand (CEREC, iTero, Trios, i500, CS, Virtuo Vivo, and Others), Modality (Standalone, Benchtop, Portable and Wall Mounted), Technology (Optical Wand and Confocal Microscopic Imaging), Application (Dental Restoration, Orthodontics, Periodontics, Endodontics, and Others), Type (Powder Free and Powder Based), End User (Dental Hospitals and Clinics, Dental Diagnostic Centers, Dental Academic and Research Institutes, and Others), Distribution Channel (Direct Tender and Retail Sales) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-dental-intraoral-scanners-market

Dental Lab Market , By Products (General and Diagnostic Devices, Treatment-Based Devices and Others), Industry Trends and Forecast https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-dental-lab-market

Dermatology Drugs Market , By Dermatological Diseases (Acne, Dermatitis, Psoriasis, Skin Cancer, Others), Prescription mode (Prescription Based Drugs, Over Counter Drugs), Drug Classification (Corticosteroids, Astringents, Anti-Inflammatory & Antipruritic Drugs, Anti-Infective/Antibacterial Drugs, Antifungal Drugs), Route Of Administration (Topical, Oral, Parenteral Administration), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), End User (Hospitals, Speciality Clinics, Cosmetic Centres) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-dermatology-drugs-market

Digital Diabetes Management Market , By Product and Services (Devices, Digital Diabetes Management Apps, Data Management Software and Platforms, Services), Type (Wearable Devices, Handheld Devices), End User (Home Care Settings, Diabetes Clinics, Academic and Research Institutes, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-digital-diabetes-management-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us:-

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475