Empty Capsules Market to See Healthy Growth of USD 5006.54 Million with Excellent CAGR of 8.4% by 2029

Empty Capsules Market

Empty Capsules Market was valued at USD 2587.61 million in 2021 and is further estimated to reach USD 5006.54 million by 2029

This market research report presents a comprehensive study on production capacity, consumption, import and export for all the major regions across the world. The research and analysis carried out in this Empty Capsules report assists clients to forecast investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product.

Due to developments in research and development activities in the healthcare sector and the advantages of gelatin capsules over other drug delivery forms, the gelatin capsules segment led the empty capsules market in 2020, and this trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the empty capsules market was valued at USD 2587.61 million in 2021 and is further estimated to reach USD 5006.54 million by 2029, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% and at a during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

Empty capsules are commonly used to store powders, medications, and botanicals. When compared to tablets, capsules are easier to swallow. Pharmaceutical companies use it to make a variety of therapeutic medications.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, cancer, respiratory disease, and diabetes would account for 17.9 million, 9.3 million, 4.1 million, and 1.5 million deaths worldwide in 2021. Therapeutic medications are enclosed in hard and soft gelatin empty capsules, increasing the demand for capsule production and propelling the market for empty capsules forward.

Empty Capsules Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing demand for nutraceuticals

Noncommunicable diseases such as cancer, diabetes, heart disease, and lung disease are becoming more common demanding the nutraceuticals.

Increase in the awareness regarding the benefits of capsules

More people are becoming aware of the advantages of capsules over tablets, such as improved drug absorption, tamper resistance, and tastelessness.

Increase in the aging population

Because the older population is more susceptible to diseases and major consequences, pharmaceutical product adoption will skyrocket, affecting the business of empty capsules providers around the world.

Opportunities

In addition, the capsule manufacturing units will receive more investment from commercial and government sources and an increase in research and development activities for the creation of capsule-encased medicinal medicines are further estimated to provide potential opportunities for the growth of the empty capsules market in the coming years.

Restraints/Challenges

On the other hand, the variations in the costs of gelatine materials is further projected to impede the growth of the empty capsules market in the targeted period. However, the strict regulations in the pharmaceutical industry might further challenge the growth of the empty capsules market in the near future.

Some of the major players operating in the empty capsules market are:

ACG. (India)

CapsCanada (Canada)

Bright Pharma Caps (US)

Lonza (Switzerland)

SavoiurCaps (India)

Comed Chemicals Limited. (India)

NATURAL CAPSULES LIMITED (India)

Wuhan Carma Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

Goerlich Pharma GmbH (Germany)

NecLife Lifesciences Ltd (India)

HealthCaps India Ltd. (India)

Erawat Pharma Limited. (India)

QUALICAPS (US)

SUHEUNG co., ltd. (South Korea)

Fortcaps. (India)

SNAIL PHARMA INDUSTRY. (China)

Roxlor (US)

Sunil Healthcare Limited. (India)

H & CARE Incorp. (India)

SHAOXING KANGKE CAPSULE CO.,LTD (China)

By Geographical Regions:-

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe: Germany, the UK, France, and Rest of Europe

North America: The US, Mexico, and Canada

Latin America: Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa: GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Global Empty Capsules Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Empty Capsules Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Empty Capsules Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

