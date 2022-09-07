Automotive Heat Exchanger Market – Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2028

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

New Research Study ""Automotive Heat Exchanger Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook"" has been added to Coherent Market insight

An automotive heat exchanger is a device that transfers heat from one medium to another of a different temperature. Typically, an exchanger consists of two different fluids that flow close to each other. The fluids are usually cold and hot. The hot fluid passes on its heat to the cold one, increasing the temperature of the latter and decreasing its temperature. The automotive heat exchanger has several uses. The main function of an automotive heat exchanger is to transfer heat between different mediums. The process involves separating two liquids with good heat transfer properties, such as oil and water. The exchanger transfers heat from a hot liquid to a cold one, reducing its high temperature while raising the warmth. The process produces steam and heat that is used for other applications. This enables a vehicle to run more efficiently while using a smaller amount of gas.

The report gives a fundamental overview of the sector, comprehensive with definitions and classifications. The Automotive Heat Exchanger market analysis is offered for the global markets and includes analysis of competition landscape, development trends, and major regions.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1360

In addition to discussing development policies and plans, manufacturing procedures and cost structures are also analyzed. Additionally, this report includes data on supply and demand, import/export consumption, cost, price, income, and gross margins.

The research focuses on the world's largest, most influential market players and provides details on them, including company profiles, product specifications, prices, costs, and contacts.

Major Key players in this Market:

◘ Denso

◘ Valeo

◘ Clizen

◘ GEA Group

◘ MAHLE

◘ G&M Radiator

◘ Gunter GmbH & Co. KG

◘ Alfa Laval AB

◘ American Industrial Heat Transfer Inc.

◘ AKG Thermal Systems Inc.

◘ G&M Radiator

◘ Constellium N.V.

◘ SGL Carbon Technic LLC

◘ Visteon

◘ Wuxi Guanyun Heat Exchanger.

Market Dynamics:

Growing inclination towards adoption of the HVAC system in high-end OHV and CV is expected to boost growth of the global automotive heat exchanger market during the forecast period. Rise in the demand for luxury and convenience functions in vehicles is increasing due to increasing disposable income, changing buyer preference, and increase in purchasing power. For instance, in July 2020, Hyundai developed air-conditioning technology for maintaining clean air in vehicles.

However, rising demand for hybrid and electric vehicles reducing the requirement for conventional engine cooling component is expected to hamper growth of the global automotive heat exchanger market during the forecast period.

Get PDF Brochure @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/1360

Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market: Segmentation

On the basis of design type, the global automotive heat exchanger market is segmented into:

◘ Shell and Tube

◘ Plate and Frame

◘ Others

On the basis of application, the global automotive heat exchanger market is segmented into:

◘ Radiators

◘ Inter-Coolers

◘ Oil Coolers

◘ Air conditioning

On the basis of vehicle type, the global automotive heat exchanger market is segmented into:

◘ Conventional Vehicles

◘ Electric Vehicles

◘ Others

On the basis of geography, the global automotive heat exchanger market is segmented into:

◘ North America

◘ Europe

◘ Asia Pacific

◘ Middle East

◘ Africa

Impact of COVID-19:

Outbreak of COVID-19 in China has led to the spread of the disease in numerous countries across the world. Due to the outbreak of this virus, nationwide lockdown regulations were implemented in China and several other countries resulting into suspension of various activities including manufacturing, and distribution. Which negatively impacted the demand for automotive heat exchanger, and manufacturing processes of other Automotive and Transportation products. However, declining cases of COVID-19 and relaxation in lockdown regulations is projected to support growth of the global automotive heat exchanger market.

Key Takeaways:

◘ The global automotive heat exchanger market is expected to grow, exhibiting a CAGR of XY% over the forecast period due to increasing demand for turbochargers in automated vehicles. For instance, in October 2021, ABB, a Swiss engineering company launched world’s fastest charger, Terra 360 modular charger, for electric cars.

◘ Among regions, Asia Pacific is expected to witness robust growth in the global automotive heat exchanger market during forecast period, due to increasing demand for turbochargers, growing number of EVs particularly in China.

◘ Major players functioning in the global automotive heat exchanger market are Mahle, Denso, Hanon Systems, Valeo, G&M Radiator Mfg Ltd, Banco Products (India) Ltd., Dana, Constellium SE, AKG Thermal Systems, Inc., limetal S.L. Heat Exchanger, Clizen Inc., and American Industrial Heat Transfer, Inc.

Reasons to buy the report:

○ To provide a comprehensive picture of the Automotive Heat Exchanger market, illustrative segmentation, analysis, and forecasting of the market have been undertaken based on type, offering, deployment, process, industry, and region.

○ In order to offer comprehensive insights into the Automotive Heat Exchanger market, a value chain analysis has been completed.

○ This study provides an in-depth analysis of the Automotive Heat Exchanger market's major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

○ The study includes important participants, a comprehensive analysis of their income streams, and a full competitive landscape of the market.

Buy Now @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/1360

Table of Contents with Major Points:

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Basic Information of Automotive Heat Exchanger

1.1.1 Definition of Automotive Heat Exchanger

1.1.2 Classifications of Automotive Heat Exchanger

1.1.3 Applications of Automotive Heat Exchanger

1.1.4 Characteristics of Automotive Heat Exchanger

1.2 Development Overview of Automotive Heat Exchanger

1.3 Enter Barriers Analysis of Automotive Heat Exchanger

2 Automotive Heat Exchanger International and China Market Analysis

2.1 Automotive Heat Exchanger Industry International Market Analysis

2.1.1 Automotive Heat Exchanger International Market Development History

2.1.2 Automotive Heat Exchanger Competitive Landscape Analysis

2.1.3 Automotive Heat Exchanger International Main Countries Development Status

2.1.4 Automotive Heat Exchanger International Market Development Trend

2.2 Automotive Heat Exchanger Industry China Market Analysis

2.2.1 Automotive Heat Exchanger China Market Development History

2.2.2 Automotive Heat Exchanger Competitive Landscape Analysis

2.2.3 Automotive Heat Exchanger China Main Regions Development Status

2.2.4 Automotive Heat Exchanger China Market Development Trend

2.3 Automotive Heat Exchanger International and China Market Comparison Analysis

3 Environment Analysis of Automotive Heat Exchanger

3.1 International Economy Analysis

3.2 China Economy Analysis

3.3 Policy Analysis of Automotive Heat Exchanger

3.4 News Analysis of Automotive Heat Exchanger

4 Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

4.1 Global Revenue of Automotive Heat Exchanger by Classifications 2022-2030

4.2 Global Revenue Growth Rate of Automotive Heat Exchanger by Classifications 2022-2030

4.3 Automotive Heat Exchanger Revenue by Classifications

5 Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

5.1 Global Revenue of Automotive Heat Exchanger by Regions 2022-2030

5.2 2022-2030 USA Revenue and Revenue Growth Rate of Automotive Heat Exchanger

5.3 2022-2030 Europe Revenue and Revenue Growth Rate of Automotive Heat Exchanger

5.4 2022-2030 Japan Revenue and Revenue Growth Rate of Automotive Heat Exchanger

5.5 2022-2030 China Revenue and Revenue Growth Rate of Automotive Heat Exchanger

6 Analysis of Automotive Heat Exchanger Revenue Market Status 2022-2030

6.1 Revenue of Automotive Heat Exchanger 2022-2030

6.2 Revenue Market Share Analysis of Automotive Heat Exchanger 2022-2030

6.3 Revenue Overview of Automotive Heat Exchanger 2022-2030

6.4 Gross Margin of Automotive Heat Exchanger 2022-2030

7. Company Profiles

7.1 key player 1

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategies

7.2 key player 2

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Financial Overview

7.2.3 Business Strategies

7.3 key player 3

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Financial Overview

7.3.3 Business Strategies

7.4 key player 4

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.4.2 Financial Overview

7.4.3 Business Strategies

7.5 key player 5

7.5.1 Business Overview

7.5.2 Financial Overview

7.5.3 Business Strategies

....

8 Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis

9 Marketing Trader or Distributor Analysis of Automotive Heat Exchanger

10 Development Trend of Automotive Heat Exchanger Industry 2016-2021

11 Industry Chain Suppliers of Automotive Heat Exchanger with Contact Information

12 New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Automotive Heat Exchanger

13 Conclusion of the Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Industry 2015 Market Research Report

...

