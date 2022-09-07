Submit Release
Traffic Fatality: Intersection of Wheeler Road and Southern Avenue, Southeast

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality involving a pedestrian that occurred on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at the intersection of Wheeler Road and Southern Avenue, Southeast.

 

The preliminary investigation revealed, at approximately 8:29 pm, a driver operating an unknown vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed northbound in the 900 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast. A pedestrian, began to cross Southern Avenue towards the Maryland side. The unknown vehicle ran the red traffic signal on Southern Avenue and struck the pedestrian, in the intersection, causing significant injuries. The driver of the unknown vehicle fled the scene and did not make their identity known.

 

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the pedestrian to a local hospital, where after all life-saving efforts failed, she was pronounced dead.

 

The decedent has been identified as 25-year-old Jasmine Butler, of Southeast, DC.

 

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

 

 

