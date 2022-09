Global Construction Equipment Market Forecast to Generate $322.0 billion | Loader, Cranes, Forklift, Excavator, Dozers

construction equipment market size was valued at $201.9 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $322.0 billion by 2031

The Construction Equipment market report portrays the market trends and major factors that are propelling the growth of the market. It also provides a widespread study of varying market dynamics, relevant investment pockets, top segments, competitive scenario, and value chain estimations. These data have proven to be overtly beneficial for the frontrunners to gain thorough understandings on the overall market scenario. Moreover, a clear analysis of Covid-19 impact on the global Construction Equipment market is also cited in the report. The market report, at the same time, depicts the top company profiles and the plan of actions adopted by them so as to combat the global health crisis.

Covid-19 impact:

Manufacturing activities of Construction Equipment halted due to implementation of stringent lockdown. To prevent the spread of coronavirus, governments across every nation made social distancing compulsory, due to which, market players faced shortage of labor force. Moreover, restrictions in import & export activities led to supply chain disruptions which further resulted to shortage of raw materials. This in turn, created challenges in carrying out manufacturing in full capacity. Also, most of the construction projects were either delayed or cancelled, especially in the initial stage of the pandemic.

Research Methodology

Doling out a widespread primary as well secondary research, the market study confers a plethora of factual inputs including regional intelligence, consistent data & statistics, and so on. When the primary inquiry implicates connecting to partners & abettors through formal alliances, telephonic consultations, professional recommendations, etc., the secondary research is accomplished on account of company profiles, definitive new articles, web-casts, regulatory sets & sequences, and others.

Key Players

Key Market Players AB VOLVO, CATERPILLAR INC., CNH Industrial N.V., DEERE & COMPANY, DOOSAN INFRACORE CO. LTD., HITACHI LTD., J C BAMFORD EXCAVATORS LTD., KOMATSU LTD., Liebherr-International AG, XCMG GROUP