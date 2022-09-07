Internet of Things In Agriculture Market Size, Major Strategies, Key Companies, Revenue Share Analysis 2022–2030

Emergen Research Logo

Adverse weather conditions are a major factor driving IoT in agriculture market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Internet of Things (IoT) in agriculture market size reached USD 11.20 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for IoT in agriculture owing to rising collaborations between farming equipment manufacturers and technology companies is driving market revenue growth.

Every object that can be controlled over the internet is an IoT device. With the introduction of wearables such as smartwatches and home management products such as Google Home, IoT devices have become extremely popular in consumer markets. This cutting-edge technology is now widely used in agricultural practices. The applications of IoT in farming are aimed at conventional farming operations in order to meet increasing demand and reduce production losses. Robots, drones, remote sensors, and computer imaging, combined with constantly improving machine learning and analytical tools, are used in agriculture to monitor crops, survey and map fields, and provide data to farmers for rational farm management plans, saving both time and money.

The study on the Global Internet of Things (IoT) in agriculture Market is the latest report covering the impact analysis of the currently ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has directly affected the market by causing disruptions in the global supply chains and indirectly by inducing financial difficulties. The Internet of Things (IoT) in agriculture market has witnessed dynamic changes in trends and demands owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report provides a detailed outlook on how the pandemic has affected the key segments of the Internet of Things (IoT) in agriculture industry. The report includes an in-depth impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall Internet of Things (IoT) in agriculture industry.

The Internet of Things (IoT) in agriculture research report also includes an insightful study of the prominent players of the industry along with their business overview, strategic planning, and business expansion plans adopted by them. This assists the readers and business owners in formulating strategic expansion and investment plans. The report focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others. The report also talks about the expansions these prominent players are vying for in the key regions of the market. The report focuses on the detailed analysis of the technological and product developments undertaken by these companies.

Some major companies in the global market report include AGCO Corporation, Deere & Company, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Trimble Inc., AgJunction Inc., Raven Industries, Inc., DeLaval, CropMetrics, Intervet Inc., and AKVA group.

The report further sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities, challenges, market threats, limitations, and factors likely to restrict the growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) in agriculture market. The report further discusses in detail the market in international waters and the emerging trends in those regions. It also offers insights into the competitive landscape, market drivers, industrial scenario, and the latest product and technological developments to offer a comprehensive overview of the Internet of Things (IoT) in agriculture market landscape.

