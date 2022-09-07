Europe Telehealth Market Projected to Reach CAGR of 8.8% Forecast by 2029
Europe Telehealth market is growing with a CAGR of 8.8% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 6,309.21 million by 2029NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 'Europe Telehealth Market' the new research report adds in Data Bridge Market Research's reports database. This Research Report spread across 329 Page, 53 No of Tables, And 244 No of Figures with summarizing Top companies, with tables and figures. The Europe Telehealth market research report presents a comprehensive study on production capacity, consumption, import and export for all the major regions across the world. By keeping in mind the end user's point of view, a team of researchers, forecasters, analysts and industry expert's work in-depth to formulate this Europe Telehealth market research report. The research and analysis carried out in this Europe Telehealth report assists clients to forecast investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product. To turn complex market insights into simpler version, well established tools and techniques are used for generation of Europe Telehealth report.
Telehealth market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Europe Telehealth market is growing with a CAGR of 8.8% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 6,309.21 million by 2029 from USD 3,244.14 million in 2021. Growing need of digital healthcare, better analysis of health conditions and availability of expert; are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the market in the forecast period.
Telehealth Market Country Level Analysis
The telehealth market is analyzed and market size information is provided by type, application, delivery mode and end user.
The countries covered in the telehealth market report are the Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Turkey, Russia, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium and Rest of Europe.
In 2022, Europe is dominating due to the presence of big market players along the largest consumer market with high GDP, due to the increasing need of telehealth care due to COVID-19. Germany is expected to grow due to rise in virtual healthcare delivery platform for accurate diagnostics and patient therapy management.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of Europe brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
The major companies which are dealing in the telehealth market are
Teladoc Health
Siemens Healthcare GmbH
Cisco Systems
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
IBM CORPORATION
Cerner Corporation
Medtronic
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
Epic Systems Corporation
Tunstall Group
American Well
CareCloud
eClinicalWorks
AMD Global Telemedicine
Appello
Care Innovations
LLC
Aerotel Medical Systems
ClearArch
and others.
Telehealth Market Scope and Market Size
Telehealth market is segmented on the based on the basis of type, delivery mode, application and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.
Type
Software
Systems
Hardware
Telecommunication
On the basis of type, market is segmented into software, systems, hardware and telecommunication.
Application
General Consultation
Pathology
Cardiology
Surgery
Gynecology
Neurology
Radiology
Dermatology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Others
On the basis of application, the market is segmented into general consultation, pathology, cardiology, surgery, gynecology, neurology, radiology, dermatology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and others.
Delivery Mode
Cloud-Based Delivery Mode
Web-Based Delivery Mode
On Premise Delivery Mode
On the basis of delivery mode, the market is segmented into cloud-based delivery mode, web-based delivery mode and on premise delivery mode.
End User
Hospital Telehealth
Physician Telehealth
Home Telehealth.
By Geographical Regions:-
Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific
Europe: Germany, the UK, France, and Rest of Europe
North America: The US, Mexico, and Canada
Latin America: Brazil and Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa: GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa
Reasons to Buy This Report:
Save the time and resources required for entry level research by getting an insight into the leading players and segments of global Europe Telehealth market.
The report highlights key business priorities which will help companies to reform their business strategies and establish themselves in the global market.
The key findings and recommendations given in the report emphasize on crucial progressive industry trends in the Europe Telehealth Market thereby enabling players to develop effective long term strategies in order to garner their market revenue.
Gain crucial insights into global market trends and outlook and the factors driving and hindering market growth.
Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.
Table of Contents: Europe Telehealth Market
1 Introduction
2 Market Segmentation
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insight
5 Market Overview
6 Covid-19 Impact on Europe Telehealth in Healthcare Industry
7 Europe Telehealth Market, by Product Type
8 Europe Telehealth Market, by Modality
9 Europe Telehealth Market, by Type
10 Europe Telehealth Market, by Mode
11 Europe Telehealth Market, by End User
12 Europe Telehealth Market, by Geography
13 Europe Telehealth Market, Company Landscape
14 Swot Analysis
15 Company Profiles
16 Questionnaire
17 Related Reports
What are the market opportunities, market risks, and market overviews of the Europe Telehealth Market?
Who are the distributors, traders, and merchants in the Europe Telehealth Market?
What is the analysis of sales, income, and prices of the leading manufacturers in the Europe Telehealth Market?
What are the Europe Telehealth market opportunities and threats faced by the Europe Telehealth Market vendors?
What are the main factors driving the worldwide Europe Telehealth Industry?
What are the Top Players in Europe Telehealth industry?
What is the analysis of sales, income, and prices by type, application of the Europe Telehealth market?
What is regional sales, income, and price analysis for Europe Telehealth Market?
