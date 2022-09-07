Pharmacovigilance Market Size, Revenue Growth Factors & Trends, Key Player Strategy Analysis, 2020–2027-Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing incidence of drug toxicity and ADR (adverse drug reactions) are stimulating the market demand.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 7, 2022

The global pharmacovigilance market is expected to be worth USD 12.48 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market for pharmacovigilance is experiencing rapid growth attributed to a rise in application for spontaneous reporting, electronic health record (HER) mining, cohort event monitoring, and intensified adverse drug reaction (ADR) reporting, among others. The pharmacovigilance primarily emphasizes on on ADR (adverse drug reactions) and cases of drug toxicity. According to the statistic released by WHO, about 5.0% of hospitalized patients in the developed nations are admitted into the hospital due to adverse drug reactions, and 6.0% to 10% of in-patients are anticipated to observe a severe adverse reaction for the duration of hospitalization.

A rise in demand for outsourcing services by players in the healthcare industry is anticipated to boost the forecast period's pharmacovigilance market growth. A spiraling inclination to outsource eliminates the issues pertaining to overhead costs and the pharmacovigilance resources’ deployment. Outsourcing is beneficial in enhancing the cost-effectiveness and output efficiency by releasing pressure associated with the procurement of resources on firms, therefore encouraging market growth. Leading pharmaceutical firms are substantially involved in extensive R&D ingenuities for novel therapeutic drug molecules to get superior outcomes, thereby successfully leading to a rise in drug development activities.

The latest research report is dubbed as the first document encompassing the latest information about the Pharmacovigilance market that has been gravely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The global health crisis poses significant threats to the future growth of the Pharmacovigilance industry. The report assesses the profound changes in this business setting caused by the outbreak and considers the prominent market aspects that have been severely disrupted by the pandemic. The report thus expounds on the rapidly changing market scenario in this COVID-19 era, which aims to help businesses involved in this sector overcome the pandemic’s gripping effects and formulate new growth strategies to boost the COVID-19 preparedness.

Competitive Terrain:

The global Pharmacovigilance market is highly consolidated due to the presence of numerous companies operating across this industry. The report depicts the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graphs, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market. The leading market contenders listed in the report are: ArisGlobal, Accenture, Cognizant, Capgemini, IBM Corporation, IQVIA, BoClinica Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Linical Accelovance, and ITClinical, among others.

Pharmacovigilance Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global pharmacovigilance on the basis of type, service provider, clinical trial phase, end-users, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Spontaneous Reporting

Intensified Adverse Drug Reaction (ADR) Reporting

Targeted Spontaneous Reporting

Cohort Event Monitoring

Electronic Health Record (HER) Mining

Service Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

In-House

Contract Outsourcing

Clinical Trial Phase Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Pre-Clinical

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Research Organizations

Others

Pharmacovigilance Market Key Highlights

In December 2019, UCB and Accenture made an announcement about signing of a partnership agreement to build a safety solution on INTIENT™ pharmacovigilance, by Accenture, to accelerate patient safety case reports’ processing. The agreement is intended to help UCB in discovering the influence of existing treatments on patient’s safety and therefore managing the novel drugs’ risk in a better way.

Spontaneous reporting is a crucial type in pharmacovigilance by providing information from real clinical settings in the course of a drug’s life. Physicians and many other healthcare specialists contribute immensely to improving public health by supposed adverse drug reactions’ reporting.

Several firms support in-house reporting management to healthcare authorities, as in-house reporting is possibly the major contact entity for any kind of in and out deliberation.

The escalating sophistication of biologics & therapeutic agents and the growing deployment of novel agents makes it essential to identify any undesired and unforeseen adverse events and other toxicities as early as possible. Popular instances associated with the withdrawal of a drug from the market after receiving sanction, verify Phase IV pharmacovigilance requirement.

Key Features of the Pharmacovigilance Market

The report covers Pharmacovigilance business overview, product portfolios, market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns

The report covers different business expansion strategies undertaken by prominent players to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape

The report covers an extensive 8-year analysis of the Pharmacovigilance market

Extensive analysis of the key elements like drivers, restraints, limitations, opportunities, and threats

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

In conclusion, the report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Global Pharmacovigilance market, including the global and regional analysis of the market. The study covers critical information and factual data about the Pharmacovigilance market industry, along with an in-depth statistical analysis of the market drivers, limitations, growth prospects, opportunities, and threats. On the basis of the current market scope, the report provides an extensive analysis of how the Pharmacovigilance market is expected to fare in the forecast timeline. The report utilizes Pharmacovigilance analytical tools to offer an estimation of the outlook of the global state of the Pharmacovigilance market industry.

Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about the customization of the report, please reach out to our team. We will offer you the report as per your requirements.

