Skin Lightening Market Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis Till 2030

Growing popularity of self-care skin products among consumers and increasing demand for organic skin lightener are driving global skin lightening revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global skin lightening market size was USD 9.98 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing popularity of self-care skin products among consumers and increasing demand for organic skin lighteners are factors driving revenue growth of the market.

Companies are manufacturing skin-lightening products that can give consumers more attractive, immaculate skin. Additionally, increasing awareness about harmful chemicals in this product has led companies to manufacture alcohol and chemical-free creams and face wash with 100% herbal concentrates, which brightens and brings radiance to skin. Organic products, such as lemon, pineapple, papaya, and tomato, are used in these products to make skin smooth. Similarly, some products use saffron (Kesar) as a raw material, which makes skin appear fairer. These initiatives are expected to increase sales of organic skin lightening products and hence drive revenue growth of the market.

Factors influencing the growth of the skin lightening market and impacting the growth of the industry are studied extensively in the report. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the key influencing factors of the skin lightening market. The report discusses in detail the positive and negative impact of the pandemic on the skin lightening industry. The supply chain disruptions and economic volatility have altered the dynamics of the skin lightening industry. The report explores the effects of the pandemic on the market and its key segments and regions. It also offers a forecast estimation of the market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario.

Competitive Outlook:

This section of the report performs a thorough investigation into the intensely competitive landscape of the global skin lightening market, highlighting the leading manufacturers, strategic initiatives adopted by them, the existing growth prospects, market positions, and market shares held by each participant. The report further emphasizes the developmental strategies undertaken by these companies, including product innovation, new product launches, and technological upgradation. Moreover, the report studies the notable business events observed in this industry, such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, corporate deals, and brand promotions. The key industry participants include:

L’Oréal S.A., Beiersdorf AG, Shiseido Co., Ltd., Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Kanebo Cosmetics Inc., Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd., VLCC Health Care Limited, and The Avon Company.

Global skin lightening Market Report - Segmental Analysis:

Furthermore, the report divides the skin lightening market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.

Emergen Research has segmented the global skin lightening based on product, nature, end user:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Creams

Face masks

Cleansers

Others

Nature Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Synthetic

Organic

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Female

Male

Regional Analysis of the skin lightening Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report addresses the following key points:

The report estimates the expected market size from 2020-2027

The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the skin lightening market

The report further analyses the changing market dynamics

Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth

Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors

In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies

Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights

The report further sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities, challenges, market threats, limitations, and factors likely to restrict the growth of the Skin lightening market. The report further discusses in detail the market in international waters and the emerging trends in those regions. It also offers insights into the competitive landscape, market drivers, industrial scenario, and the latest product and technological developments to offer a comprehensive overview of the Skin lightening market landscape.

