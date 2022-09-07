Luxury Packaging Market is Estimated at US$ 19.1 Bn By 2030 Business Statistics, Global Trends | Stolzle Glass, Keenpac

Global Luxury Packaging Market.

The process of designing, researching, and manufacturing products to give them a higher level of appearance is known as luxury packaging.

There are many benefits of luxury packaging. From design to development to manufacturing, it is a crucial component of a brand's image. And studies show that consumers will spend more on products if the packaging is appealing. Creating the right luxury packaging design starts with understanding the target audience.

The list of Key Players Profiled in the study includes:- Tier 1 Companies (DS Smith PLC, Crown Holdings Inc., Ardagh Group, WestRock Co., Owens-Illinois Inc., International Paper Company Inc., Amcor PLC, Delta Global, GPA Global), and Tier 2 Companies (HH Deluxe Packaging, Prestige Packaging Industries, Pendragon Presentation Packaging, Stolzle Glass Group, Keenpac, Elegant Packaging, BC Boncor, Luxpac Ltd, McLaren Packaging Ltd, and B Smith Packaging Ltd)

Segmentation of the Global Luxury Packaging Market:

Global Luxury Packaging Market, By Material:

Paperboard

Glass

Metal

Plastics

Other Types of Materials

Global Luxury Packaging Market, By End-User Industry:

Cosmetics and Fragrances

Confectionery

Watches and Jewelry

Premium Beverages

Other End-user Industries

Regions Covered in Luxury Packaging Market Report:

The report offers an in-depth assessment of the Luxury Packaging market growth and other aspects of the industry in important regions, including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data - 2016-2021

The base year for estimation - is 2021

Estimated Year - 2022

Forecast period** - 2022 to 2028

Summarized Extracts from TOC of Global Luxury Packaging Market Study

Chapter 1 Luxury Packaging Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Luxury Packaging

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Luxury Packaging industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter 4 Luxury Packaging Market, by Type

Chapter 5 Luxury Packaging Market, by Application

Chapter 6 Luxury Packaging Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter 7 North America Luxury Packaging Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8 Europe Luxury Packaging Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Luxury Packaging Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10 Middle East and Africa Luxury Packaging Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11 South America Luxury Packaging Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 13 Industry Outlook

Chapter 14 Luxury Packaging Market Forecast

Chapter 15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

