Zubiri: Marcos ASEAN Mission a Success

On Wednesday, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri released a statement on the success of the ongoing mission of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. to neighboring countries in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

"The country is back on the world stage, and we have no better messenger who can project our strength than the President," Zubiri said.

Marcos has embarked on his first overseas trip as President, traveling to ASEAN neighbors Indonesia and Singapore for official state visits with Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Singaporean President Halimah Yacob.

Zubiri has deemed the visits a success in diplomatic relations, ushering in strengthened ASEAN partnerships that will be crucial in the country's continued recovery from the pandemic.

"The rich haul of trade, economic, and security agreements from Indonesia and Singapore is proof that the good neighbor policy of the President yields benefits that fuels our post-pandemic recovery.

"The ASEAN is a rich source of three things we need today: food, fuel and fertilizer. Indonesia is a mineral powerhouse which can supply us with the coal that we need as we transition to a green energy regime. Thailand and Vietnam are the world's food bowls. Singapore is a creative industry and a financial services hub that benefits from Filipino talent.

"Home to 670 million people--bigger than the European Union's 445 million--and with a GDP of 205 trillion pesos, the ASEAN is a market we should fully tap. And the President is to be congratulated for choosing our neighbors as maiden destinations of a diplomatic push that serves the national interest."