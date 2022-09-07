Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,779 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 235,392 in the last 365 days.

Zubiri: Marcos ASEAN Mission a Success

PHILIPPINES, September 7 - Press Release
September 7, 2022

Zubiri: Marcos ASEAN Mission a Success

On Wednesday, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri released a statement on the success of the ongoing mission of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. to neighboring countries in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

"The country is back on the world stage, and we have no better messenger who can project our strength than the President," Zubiri said.

Marcos has embarked on his first overseas trip as President, traveling to ASEAN neighbors Indonesia and Singapore for official state visits with Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Singaporean President Halimah Yacob.

Zubiri has deemed the visits a success in diplomatic relations, ushering in strengthened ASEAN partnerships that will be crucial in the country's continued recovery from the pandemic.

"The rich haul of trade, economic, and security agreements from Indonesia and Singapore is proof that the good neighbor policy of the President yields benefits that fuels our post-pandemic recovery.

"The ASEAN is a rich source of three things we need today: food, fuel and fertilizer. Indonesia is a mineral powerhouse which can supply us with the coal that we need as we transition to a green energy regime. Thailand and Vietnam are the world's food bowls. Singapore is a creative industry and a financial services hub that benefits from Filipino talent.

"Home to 670 million people--bigger than the European Union's 445 million--and with a GDP of 205 trillion pesos, the ASEAN is a market we should fully tap. And the President is to be congratulated for choosing our neighbors as maiden destinations of a diplomatic push that serves the national interest."

You just read:

Zubiri: Marcos ASEAN Mission a Success

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.