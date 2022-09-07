Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveroson the upcoming committee report on the sugar fiasco

STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON THE UPCOMING COMMITTEE REPORT ON THE SUGAR FIASCO

An effective fact-finding process requires the complete facts. In the case of the sugar fiasco, the truth remains elusive because so many details were left hanging. Bitin.

I maintain that there are more questions that need to be asked about this fiasco. Former Admin. Serafica, as corroborated by former Board Member Valderrama, offered new information that could help explain why Usec. Sebastian proceeded with the sugar order. Sa tingin ko masusi itong dapat pag-aralan, at kung may ebidensya na dapat magpatotoo ng sinabi nila ito ay dapat tingnan ng kumite. Hahanapin ko ito sa committee report.

I seriously hope that the Chair takes a look at the Zoom recording before drafting the partial committee report. Bakit sa unang paghaharap ni Executive Secretary ay hindi niya kinwento ang August 4 meeting na kasama si Usec. Sebastian at ang Presidente? It seems hindi lang si Admin. Serafica ang nag withhold ng information in the early part of the hearing. Dapat lumabas din ito sa committee report.

I believe the Senate should still conduct a probe on allegations of tongpats, kung meron, pero tingnan din kung sino ang kamay sa likod nitong mga raids ng mga sugar bodega na kalaunan naman ay legitimate pala ang import permits.

But what happened yesterday was a victory for the independence of the senate. Nagpapasalamat ako sa mga kapwa ko senador na bumoto para suportahan ang motion ko to implead the executive secretary. This shows we cannot be dictated upon by a co-equal branch of government.

I will study the partial committee report very carefully, and will check how it presents these details that have been left hanging. I can only hope that it contains conclusions based on the evidence and based on testimonies of all the stakeholders, not just a few. Hindi matahimik ang kalooban ko hangga't hindi napapatunayan kung sino sa kanila ang nagsasabi ng totoo.