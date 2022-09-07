PHILIPPINES, September 7 - Press Release

September 7, 2022 Robin Bill, Tinitiyak ang Tamang Libingan Para sa Muslim at IP Matitiyak ang paglibing ng mga yumaong Muslim at katutubo na nararapat sa kanilang pananampalataya at kultura sa oras na maging batas ang panukalang Ihinain ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla. Sa Senate Bill 1273, iginiit ni Padilla na nahirapan ang ilang grupo tulad ng mga Muslim na ilibing ang kanilang yumaong mahal sa buhay dahil kulang ang public cemetery na naaayon sa kanilang kultura at tradisyon. Dahil dito, aniya, kailangan nilang dalhin ang mga labi sa Mindanao - na magastos at mahirap para sa mga pamilya. "The proposed measure seeks to recognize the proper burial of Muslim Filipinos, Indigenous Peoples, and other denominations, providing for appropriate burial grounds in public cemeteries, and for other purposes, in order to preserve the sanctity of their belief and culture honoring their dead," ani Padilla, na isang Muslim, sa kanyang panukalang batas. Dagdag ng mambabatas, tiniyak ng ating Saligang Batas ang karapatan ng lahat para ihayag ang kanilang paniniwala at pananampalataya na walang diskriminasyon. Sa kaso ng mga Muslim Filipinos, ipinunto ni Padilla na may mga sinusunod na patakaran kasama ang agarang paglibing ng labi na walang cremation, autopsy o delay of burial. "All of these burial ceremonies are traditionally valid in expressing our identities as Filipinos such that the existence of several Filipino burial ceremonies across the country amplifies the richness of our culture," dagdag niya. Sa ilalim ng panukalang batas, maaaring ilibing ang yumao ayon sa tradisyon at paniniwala nito sa mga public cemeteries. Ang mga public cemeteries ang tutukoy ng laki ng burial ground para sa Muslim, indigenous peoples (IPs) at ibang denomination. Kung kulang sa sukat ang burial ground, maaaring bumili ang local government unit ng lupa para rito. Kung kulang sa pondo ang LGU para rito, maaaring pondohan ito ng kahit sinong mamamayan o kumpanya na galing sa Muslim Filipinos, IPs or ibang denomination. Maaaring magkonsultasyon ang donor at LGU ng laki ng lupa para sa burial ground. Ang LGU naman ay tutulong sa pagkuha ng lisensya, permit, at ibang requirements. Lilikhain ang isang Public Cemetery Board sa highly urbanized cities, independent component cities at probinsya. Robin Bill Ensures Proper Burial Grounds for Muslims, IPs Muslims and indigenous peoples will be assured of a proper burial in accordance with their customs and traditions, if a bill filed by Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla becomes law. Padilla, in Senate Bill 1273, noted many groups including Muslims have a hard time burying their deceased loved ones because of the lack of public cemeteries that will accommodate their customs and beliefs. Because of such issues, he said many Muslims have had to send the remains of their dearly departed to their hometowns in Mindanao, which entails much costs and related problems for the families. "The proposed measure seeks to recognize the proper burial of Muslim Filipinos, Indigenous Peoples, and other denominations, providing for appropriate burial grounds in public cemeteries, and for other purposes, in order to preserve the sanctity of their belief and culture honoring their dead," Padilla, a Muslim, said in his bill. He also noted the 1987 Constitution ensures the right of all Filipinos to express their beliefs and faiths without discrimination. In the case of Muslim Filipinos, he noted there are many customs to observe, including the immediate burial of the remains without cremation, autopsy or delay. "All of these burial ceremonies are traditionally valid in expressing our identities as Filipinos such that the existence of several Filipino burial ceremonies across the country amplifies the richness of our culture," he said. Under the bill, the deceased may be buried in accordance with their traditions and beliefs in public cemeteries. The public cemeteries will determine the size of the burial grounds for Muslims, indigenous peoples (IPs) and other denominations. If the portion is not sufficient, the local government unit may acquire land for the purpose. A Filipino citizen may donate land for the purpose. The donor and LGU may enter into consultations on the size of the lots for the burial ground, with the LGUs assisting in securing licenses, permits and other requirements. A Public Cemetery Board shall be created in highly urbanized cities, independent component cities and provinces.