Vietnamese leaders extend sympathies to China over severe earthquake

VIETNAM, September 7 - HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Tuesday extended his sympathy to Chinese Premier Li Keqiang over the losses of human lives and property due to the earthquake on September 5 in China.

The same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn also sent condolences to Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit the Luding county in Ganzi Tibetan autonomous prefecture in Southwest China's Sichuan Province at 12:52pm on September 5, killing 65 people, according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre.

As of 7am on September 6, 12 people were missing and 170 were found injured in Ganzi, including 56 seriously injured. — VNS

