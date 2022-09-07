PHILIPPINES, September 7 - Press Release

September 7, 2022 TRANSCRIPT OF SEN. GRACE POE'S

CO-SPONSORSHIP SPEECH

ON COMELEC CHAIRPERSON GEORGE ERWIN GARCIA Mr. President, my dear colleagues, I am very pleased to introduce today our nominee, who is a household name when it comes to election cases. Many of our colleagues here know him very well, and have even sought his counsel in the past. Walang kandidato ang hindi nakakakilala sa ating nominee. From Barangay to Presidential electoral protests, his name is always present, and he has become the standard to which many election lawyers have aspired. With his long list of clients and vast experience in the field of election law, one would think that he is of the generation of long-established luminaries like most esteemed compañeros, but in reality, he is still young and in the prime of his years, yet already imbued with wisdom and understanding of election law jurisprudence. He is probably one of the most famous leading men in oral arguments before the Commission on Elections, Electoral Tribunals, and even the Supreme Court. Siya si Coco Martin - always prepared to argue his cases for hours, drawing case details and even passport numbers from thin air. Ang kaniyang diskarte at karisma bilang Caviteño, dagdagan pa ng sipag at tiyaga, ang nagtataguyod sa dating simple at hamak na Political Science student ng Lyceum College na si George Erwin Garcia, kung saan nakuha niya ang prestihiyosong Jose P. Laurel Scholarship. He did not come from money but this was never a barrier to Atty. George's success. Even at an early age, he understood the weight of being the eldest among four children of government employees with meager salaries. In law school, he juggled studies with his load as a working student, while putting the cash prizes from various awards towards his education--awards such as the Ten Outstanding Students of the Philippines, Ten Outstanding Students of Manila, and Ten Outstanding College Editors of the Philippines. Mabuti na lang at hindi pa uso ang mga TikTok at Youtube nuon, kung hindi baka naging influencer na din ng ating nominee makatapos lamang ng pag-aaral. In spite of all these, recognition has never factored into Atty. Garcia's goals. It's not unusual to hear of his involvement in high-profile and controversial election cases, but he accepts these not for the recognition, but simply because it is his calling. Blessed with a brilliant legal mind, he has devoted himself to upholding the integrity of our electoral system, and pushing for necessary advancements in our jurisprudence. I am no stranger to his brilliant lawyering which I experienced firsthand when he championed my case before the tribunals. He navigated with such quiet confidence the issues hammered in marble and granite in so far as legal principles and doctrines were concerned. Under Atty. Garcia's counsel, this case gave way for the creation of a landmark law, namely the Foundling Recognition and Protection Act. A law like this will impact not just me, but countless Filipinos across the globe -- clearly illustrating the wide-ranging impact of Atty. Garcia not just on our election laws, but on our general legal landscape. With his exemplary achievements in the legal profession, we can say that our nominee is sui generis or a class of his own. He is probably the only lawyer engaged by parties who used to be opponents, such as in the case of Senate President Zubiri and Senate Minority Leader Koko Pimentel, as well as Manila Mayors President Joseph Estrada and Isko Moreno. Atty. Garcia is doubtless a true professional, to be this sought after by politicians of different colors. Truly, behind his massive accomplishments, Atty. Garcia has never forgotten his roots, and he remains a simple man. He still eats in roadside carenderias even on days when he's wearing his three-piece suit to work. He still does his weekly groceries at the bidding of his wife and commander-in-chief. With a sterling career in private practice and a fulfilling personal life, Atty. Garcia really has nothing left to accomplish. Indeed, this appointment is less an achievement on his end, and more an act of service and sacrifice for the country, as it has required him to relinquish the freedoms and income of his highly successful private practice. Mabuti na lang at suportado siya ng kaniyang kabiyak na isa ring kawani ng gobyerno. Thus, he has readily stepped up to the task, eager to serve the country as best as he can. With that, it is my honor to support the confirmation of appointment of ATTY. GEORGE ERWIN GARCIA as Commission on Elections Chairperson. I so move, Mr. President.