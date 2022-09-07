PM: Việt Nam attaches importance to cultural development

PM: Việt Nam attaches importance to cultural development
VIETNAM, September 7 - HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam always attaches importance to cultural development, considering culture both a driving force and a goal for national development, said Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính.
During a reception in Hà Nội on Tuesday for UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay, PM Chính thanked UNESCO for cooperating with Việt Nam in the areas of education, science, culture and information-communications.
He affirmed that Việt Nam will continue to be an active and responsible member of the UNESCO, contributing to UNESCO’s efforts for peace, cooperation and development.
In particular, Việt Nam will actively uphold its role as a member of the UNESCO Executive Board for the 2021-25 tenure, the Inter-Governmental Committee of the Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions for the 2021-25 tenure, and the Inter-governmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage for 2022-26. The country is also running for a seat in the World Heritage Committee for 2023-37, he said.
Chính also emphasised that Việt Nam always treasures education and its infrastructure for workforce training, and asked UNESCO to help Việt Nam train qualified personnel to work at multilateral organisations, including UNESCO.
Azoulay, for her part, pledged to support the PM’s proposals on enhancing ties between UNESCO and Việt Nam.
Mentioning the ceremony to mark the 50th anniversary of the Convention Concerning the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage in Ninh Bình Province, the UNESCO official hailed Ninh Bình as an example of cultural preservation in tandem with socio-economic development.
She hailed Việt Nam’s policy on valuing culture and considering education one of the driving forces for national development.
According to her, Việt Nam is well qualified to host major international conferences, including several ones by UNESCO in the coming time. — VNS