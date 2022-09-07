PM receives Governor of Phnom Penh, stressing ties with Cambodia

VIETNAM, September 7 -

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính hosted a reception in Hà Nội on Tuesday for Governor of Cambodia’s Phnom Penh Khuong Sreng.

The Government leader hailed Khuong Sreng's ongoing visit to Việt Nam as an important activity during Việt Nam-Cambodia, Cambodia-Việt Nam Friendship Year 2022 on the occasion of the 55th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic over the past years, two-way trade surged by 79.1 per cent to US$9.54 billion in 2021. Việt Nam has run 188 valid projects worth $2.8 billion in Cambodia, ranking first in ASEAN and among five biggest investors in Cambodia.

Việt Nam always treasures and gives high priority to fostering fine neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability with Cambodia, he said, adding that the Vietnamese Government always offers all possible support to cooperation between the two countries’ localities.

The PM suggested boosting bilateral ties in the building and protection of borderline for peace, friendship, cooperation and development; border economy, education-training, cultural exchange and tourism.

He said Việt Nam is ready to help Cambodia successfully organise the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summit and related meetings in November as well as the 32nd SEA Games in 2023.

He suggested authorities of Phnom Penh work closely with the Vietnamese side to deal with issues related to the two countries’ citizens in border areas, thus protecting their legitimate rights and interests. He also wished Phnom Penh would continue creating favourable conditions for Chợ Rẫy – Phnom Penh Hospital project.

Khuong Sreng agreed with the PM’s proposals to cultivate bilateral ties.

Both sides promised to raise young generations’ awareness about bilateral ties and wished to further deepen traditional friendship and solidarity between the two nations. — VNS