Investigation into human trafficking to Cambodia continues: Government officials

VIETNAM, September 7 - HÀ NỘI — Government officials reported on the issue of Vietnamese being tricked into working illegally in Cambodia at the Government's regular press briefing in Hà Nội on Tuesday.

Assistant to the Foreign Minister Nguyễn Minh Vũ said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Vietnamese representative agencies in Cambodia have closely coordinated with the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Defence, and localities, especially those along the border with Cambodia, as well as Cambodian authorities to verify information and implement citizen protection measures.

Specialised task forces and hotlines have been set up to be ready to receive requests for assistance, and to assist citizens, while relevant warnings have been posted on portals and social networks as well, he said.

There is no exact number of Vietnamese people being scammed into working in Cambodia, he said, adding that Vietnamese representative agencies have coordinated to rescue and repatriate about 600 Vietnamese citizens, as well as provided assistance related to legal procedures for many others.

Việt Nam's representative agencies in Cambodia will enhance coordination with ministries, sectors and localities to continue to protect Vietnamese citizens and workers, Vũ stresssed.

Lt. Gen. Tô Ân Xô, Chief of the Office and Spokesman of the Ministry of Public Security, said the ministry has directed its Criminal Police Department, the Police Department for Administrative Management of Social Order, and Cybersecurity Department; and the police of localities, especially those bordering Cambodia, to coordinate with the Border Guard force to further investigate and verify human trafficking rings from Việt Nam to Cambodia.

The most recent incident saw more than 40 Vietnamese breaking free from a casino in Cambodia to swim back to Việt Nam across a river in the south on August 18, 2022, who said they couldn’t work there any longer due to long hours with little to no payments for an online scam. — VNS