September 7, 2022 Sen. Grace Poe Manifestation transcript

Wed., Sept. 7, 2022 Thank you, Madam President, and also to my kinakapatid, the Majority Floor Leader today. I thank the good senator from Taguig City for prioritizing a measure that would champion the cause of the pedestrians, commuters, bikers and the community as a whole. The message is clear. The roads must be shared with the people. And this bill, being the first one to be sponsored before the plenary, gives a clear indication that this is a Senate that believes in the principle that those who have less in wheels must have more in roads. We have seen from social media the pictures of Iloilo City Network, an extensive network of picturesque bike lanes that draw hundreds of bikers and visitors each day. Also making waves on social media is the new Fatima Avenue of Valenzuela City, Valenzuela City of our dear colleague here, Senator Gatchalian, and the city ably run by the Gatchalian brothers for many years, a very progressive city indeed. A street turned scenic walkway for pedestrians to stroll through and spend their precious time with their loved ones. Talagang mapapa-sana all ka kapag nakita mo ang pictures. But I'm sure that with this bill which incorporates the bill I earlier filed entitled, "Bicycle-Friendly Communities Act of 2022," we will be seeing a lot more Iloilo City networks and Fatima Avenues come to life. 'Sana all' will hopefully be turned into 'May ganyan din kami dito.' At the proper time, we will be proposing some amendments to make our pathways and roads more inclusive to all forms of activity, mobile, including e-scooters, e-bikes and other similar electric vehicles as defined under RA 11697 or the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act. But at this juncture, let me congratulate the good senator for sponsoring this bill. I assure her that I am one with her in this fight for a healthier, more active and more fulfilling lifestyle for the Filipino community. Thank you, Madam President.