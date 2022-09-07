PM stresses importance of Eastern Economic Forum for international cooperation

VIETNAM, September 7 - HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has stressed the importance of the 7th Eastern Economic Forum in enhancing international cooperation and maintaining stability, cooperation and development in the Asia-Pacific region and the world.

He spoke via video after being invited by the leaders of Russia to speak at the plenary session of the forum held in Vladivostok, Russia, on Wednesday.

The Eastern Economic Forum has been held annually since 2015 with the aim of connecting and expanding economic and trade cooperation between the eastern region of Russia and countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

The event was also attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China Li Zhanshu and Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene.

PM Chính confirmed Việt Nam's policy to build an independent and self-reliant economy with practical and deep international integration, amid the context that the world economy and trade are facing many difficulties on the global level.

Apart from keeping the COVID-19 pandemic under control, Việt Nam has also succeeded in stabilising the macroeconomy, curbing inflation, maintaining a high growth rate, ensuring socio-political stability, promoting diplomatic activities and comprehensively recovering economic cooperation, investment and tourism, he said.

PM Chính noted that Việt Nam has always been active in taking part in multilateral initiatives, including regional and inter-regional economic associations. Việt Nam is willing to continue contributing to the economic recovery and sustainable development of the Asia-Pacific region.

Regarding bilateral relations between Việt Nam and Russia, PM Chính said Việt Nam attaches great importance to the Việt Nam-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership and appreciates the achievements in economic cooperation between the two countries in recent years, particularly in the fields of energy and industry.

He proposed the two sides continue to boost cooperation in fields of their strength and effectively tap opportunities from the free trade agreement between Việt Nam and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), as well as look at upgrading the agreement in the future.

PM Chính said that Việt Nam welcomes the connection with the Russian economy, particularly in the eastern region, and the enhancement of the ASEAN-Russia cooperation, including the building of the ASEAN-EAEU.

This year's forum attracted nearly 4,000 participants. — VNS