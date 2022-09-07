Dela Rosa: Manifestation Sen. Imee Marcos' privilege speech agrarian reform

PHILIPPINES, September 7 - Press Release

September 7, 2022 MANIFESTATION

SEN. IMEE MARCOS' PRIVILEGE SPEECH AGRARIAN REFORM Thank you, Madame President. First of all, I would like to manifest my support and I would like to be associated with the privilege speech delivered by our good gentlewoman from Ilocos. And the manifestation, subsequent manifestation, by our colleague from Bicol, Sen. Robin Padilla. Ako po'y sang-ayon sa lahat nang kanilang sinasabi, Madame President, na totoo po na 'yung pagbigay ng lupa doon sa mga mahihirap na magsasaka ay isang, maging isang solusyon para sa ating problema sa insurhensya. Pero I would just like to give caution to everyone in this august body that 'yun pong pagbibigay ng lupa or 'yung problema sa kawalan ng lupa ay isang issue 'yan sa insurhensya but it is not really the root cause of insurgency. Bagkus, itong kawalan ng lupa, kawalan ng edukasyon, poverty, ito'y mga issue na ginamit lang ng makakaliwa, in-exploit nila ito para sa kanilang ulterior motive talaga which is to cease power of the government, to topple this government. Kaya nga totoo po 'yon, mabawasan sila ng issue na ma-exploit pero I just would like to caution our colleagues that itong kaliwa ay [mag]hahanap at maghahanap ito ng ibang issue na gagamitin talaga because I don't believe that the root cause of insurgency is poverty, government abuse, or lack of education but the real root cause of insurgency is the desire of the communists to cease power to overthrow the existing government. 'Yun talaga. Itong mga ibang rason na ginamit nila in-exploit lang nila 'yan. So 'yun lang po ang aking gustong iparating na kahit mawalan tayo ng issue na pwedeng magamit ng mga makakaliwa, hangga't hindi nila makuha 'yung kanilang pinaka objective na patumbahin ang gobyerno na ito at palitan ang gobyerno na sang-ayon sa kanilang kagustuhan na komunismo ay talagang itong ating mga kalaban sa gobyerno ay hindi ito hihinto. 'Yun lang po, Madame President. Maraming salamat po.