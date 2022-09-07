Medical Spa Market is expected to Reach USD 41.37 Billion by 2029 at a Potential Growth rate of 14.10%

Medical Spa Market

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the medical spa market which was USD 14.4 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 41.37 billion by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 14.10% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Market Overview:

The medical spa has evolved to meet the ever-changing needs of its clientele. As customers become more social media savvy, anti-aging products are becoming more popular. As a result, major corporations must now provide innovative and efficient services. The rising demand for anti-aging skincare treatments is the primary driver of this market, and this trend is expected to continue as millennials get older. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, those aged 30 to 39 accounted for 45 percent of cosmetic surgeries in the United States in 2020, with 6.1 million total cosmetic procedures, including 684,000 surgical procedures and 5.4 million minimally invasive surgeries.

Some of the major players operating in the Global Medical Spa Market are:

BIOVITAL MEDSPA (U.S.)

Westchase Medsap

LLC (U.S.)

Chic la Vie Med Spa (U.S.)

Lanserhof (Austria)

Canyon Ranch (U.S.)

Serenity Medspa (U.S)

Bijoux Medi-Spa (U.K)

Brenners Park-Hotel & Spa (Germany)

Sha Wellness Clinic (UAE)

Cocoona (UAE)

Aesthetics Medispa (UK)

Lily's Medi Spa (U.S.)

The Drx Medispa (China)

Chiva Som (U.S.)

Mandarin Oriental (U.S.)

Medical Spa Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing demand for aesthetic medicines and cosmetic treatment

Furthermore, the worldwide ageing of the baby boomer population, combined with rising disposable incomes, is propelling the medical spa market forward, resulting in increased consumer awareness of self-care and anti-aging services and a rapid expansion of the wellness tourism sector.

Rising consumer disposable income

The rise of the tourism sector, particularly in emerging countries, is further raising demand for such services. Key corporations provide tailored beauty treatments to justify premium charges and use their position. The incorporation of biophilic design and wellness architecture into the entire structural design of the property is an emerging trend in the industry.

Increase in awareness among people regarding the enhancement of self-appearance

At addition, new facial treatments offered in medical spas, such as the ultrasonic fountain, nature signature facial, oxygen facial, derma wave, and HydraFacial MD, are helping to drive segment growth.

Opportunities

Surge in use of cosmetic treatment and medicines

Technological advancements in skincare equipment, an increase in the number of skin-related ailments, an ageing population, and an increase in demand for improved medical spa services are some of the causes driving this trend. Furthermore, the global medical spa market is expected to benefit from the expansion of medical tourism in developing nations such as China, Singapore, Brazil, and India.

Rapid growth of the medical spa market

Furthermore, with the rising use of dermal fillers, laser hair removal, and rejuvenation procedures, the market is expected to expand. Furthermore, enterprises in emerging nations are giving tailored beauty treatments to justify higher charges, thereby assisting in the development of the industry in such countries. Furthermore, technology developments and device price reductions are expected to provide profitable growth prospects.

Restraints/Challenges

The high cost of spa gadgets and the lack of reimbursement policies, on the other hand, may provide challenges to the medical spa market's expansion over the projection period. Medical spas offer high-margin therapeutic services, which are becoming increasingly expensive. According to the American Med Spa Association's Supplement to Modern Aesthetics, the average cost of laser hair removal in the United States grew by roughly 51% in 2016 compared to 2011, while the cost for tattoo removal increased by 42%. This tendency is fueled by rising out-of-pocket spending around the world, boosting market expansion.

Global Medical Spa Market Scope

The medical spa market is segmented on the basis of service and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Service

Facial Treatment

Body Shaping & Contouring

Hair Removal

Scar Revision

Tattoo Removal

Other services

End-User:

Men

Women

