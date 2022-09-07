DrekiTek™ Software Solutions Ltd. Acquires the DynaStar™ Maintenance Management Software

DynaStar™ is an enterprise asset and maintenance management package that manages maintenance activities so your assets achieve maximum return on investment

COURTENAY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DrekiTek™ Software Solutions Ltd. announced that it has acquired the DynaStar™ Maintenance Management Software from USNR. The DynaStar™ Maintenance Management System is a leading enterprise level asset and maintenance management software system, designed for today's cost competitive operational environments and includes comprehensive and integrated Maintenance, Inventory, Purchasing, Administration and Reporting modules. DynaStar™ has been in use in over 400 companies in North America and across the world since the early 1990’s.

Terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

About DrekiTek™ Software Solutions Ltd.

DrekiTek™ Software Solutions Ltd. is a new software development company, located in the Comox Valley on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada. The company CEO and Founder, Jeffrey Taavettilan-Davis, is the leading expert on DynaStar™, having over eighteen (18) years with USNR performing installations, conversions, training, sales demos, report writing, problem solving and ongoing support of the DynaStar™ Software for all clients around the world, in multiple industries.

Learn more at www.DrekiTek.com.

About USNR

A GLOBAL LEADER IN THE FOREST PRODUCTS EQUIPMENT INDUSTRY USNR, a division of Wood Technologies International, is the world’s largest, most comprehensive supplier of equipment and technologies for the wood processing industry. Our systems produce dimensional lumber, plywood and panels, finger-jointed components and engineered wood products. We supply systems, service and support for plants around the globe including the United States, Canada, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Russia and many other countries. Learn more at www.usnr.com.