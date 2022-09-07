E-Compass Market is Expected to Exhibit a CAGR of 12.5% By 2028 with Key Insights, Top Companies & Growth Strategies

E-Compass Market Latest Trends, Demand And Analysis By 2028 | TDK Corporation, Asahi Kasei Corporation., MEMSIC Semiconductor (Tianjin) Co., Ltd

E-compass market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the e-compass market to exhibit a CAGR of 12.5% for the forecast period of 2021-2028.

E-compass is an electronic compass and is basically identifies the earth's magnetic field to get the correct directional way and uses a magnetometer and an accelerometer. The major purpose of the E-compass is to provide navigation that’s the reason it used in GPS navigation equipment and antenna positioning equipment. It plays a vital role in the location-based services and used in several other applications including transportation, military and construction.

The surge in demand for e-compass in electronic gadgets such as smartphone, tablets, wearable devices and miniaturization of the sensor packages to be competently integrated into the portable electronics products emerge as the major factor driving market growth. Prevailing the usage of e-compass in Uavs and Auvs, rising disposable income, and changing lifestyle will further aggravate the market value. However, the threat of widely spread GPS technology and technical lacking while providing accurate mapping of the geomagnetic maps is a restraint for the market.

In addition to this, growing demand for E-compass sensors based on magneto-resistive technology create new opportunities for growing the market within the forecast period. The e- compass issues at providing accuracy and calibration will dampen the growth rate, resulting in a challenge for the market.

Competitor Analysis:

The global E-Compass market report gives information about key market players.

Key players revenues in global E-Compass market, (US$ Mn)

Major company’s revenues share in global E-Compass market, (%)

The report delivers trends, barriers, as well as challenges that could affect the development of the global E-Compass market.

Leading players of E-Compass Market include:

TDK Corporation, Asahi Kasei Corporation., MEMSIC Semiconductor (Tianjin) Co., Ltd, AICHI STEEL CORPORATION., Honeywell International Inc, NXP Semiconductors, Bosch Sensortec GmbH, STMicroelectronics, Magnachip, PNI Sensor, truenorthitg, Garmin Ltd, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Sparton, KuSaBa Engineers Private Limited., BARIGO Barometerfabrik GmbH, Koden Electronics Co., Ltd., Jewell Group, Airmar Technology Corp, NAVICO among other domestic and global players.

Global E-Compass Market Scope and Market Size

The e-compass market is segmented on the basis of technology, type and application. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target market.

On the basis of technology, the e-compass market has been segmented into fluxgate, hall effect, magnetoresistive and others.

On the basis of type, the e-compass market is segmented into 1 and 2 axis, 3 axis, 6 axis and 9 axis.

On the basis of application, the e-compass market is segmented into consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, automotive, surveying, marine and others.

E-Compass Market Study Objectives

**To analyse and research the global E-Compass market status and future forecast, involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast

**To present the key Instant E-Compass Players, production, revenue, market share, and recent development

**To split the breakdown data by regions, product type, manufacturers and distribution channel

**To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks

**To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

**To analyze competitive landscape such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

Regional analysis includes:

North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• Italy

• France

• BENELUX

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• South Korea

• Rest of APAC

Latin America

• Brazil

• Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• U.A.E.

• South Africa

• Rest of MEA

North America region dominates the e-compass market due to huge market for consumer electronics and high investments for introducing cutting-edge technology-based devices during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to undergo substantial during the forecast period due to the large number of consumer electronics manufacturers who buy e-compass sensors and the demand for portable electronics products that deploy these sensors within the region.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What will be the expected revenue growth of the E-Compass Market?

What key factors are expected to drive revenue growth of the market?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, and challenges the market will face in the coming years?

Which segment and region are expected to account for largest share in the market in the forecast period?

Which companies are operating in the E-Compass Market?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

