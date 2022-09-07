Arch Therapeutics Launches Multi-Site Clinical Study for AC5® Advanced Wound System

Expected to Accelerate Sales Opportunities in Doctor’s Office and Wound Clinics

/EIN News/ -- FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: ARTH) (“Arch” or the “Company”), a marketer and developer of novel self-assembling wound care and biosurgical products, today announced that it has launched a multi-site clinical study (the “Study”) to accelerate payor adoption and differentiate the key benefits of AC5® Advanced Wound System (“AC5”) in treating challenging wounds. The Study is expected to enroll and treat up to 60 patients at six sites with a primary end point of wound closure. The launch of the Study completes the near-term commitments listed in the Company’s recently announced reimbursement initiative to accelerate sales opportunities for AC5 in doctor’s offices and wound care clinics.



Dr. Brock Liden, a board-certified podiatrist, attending physician at the Circleville Foot & Ankle Center, and expert lecturer on wound care, podiatric medicine, surgery, and practice management, has agreed to serve as the primary investigator (“PI”) for the Study. As the PI, Dr. Liden will be responsible for overseeing all critical elements of the Study. "AC5 is a new step forward in the exciting synthetic skin substitute or cellular tissue product area. I believe it is the only flowable synthetic skin substitute on the market and offers a unique application technique for difficult-to-treat wounds. I always seek better treatment options for patients with complex acute and chronic wounds, and AC5 has shown great promise in early use. As such, I am excited and honored to serve as the Primary Investigator for this Study,” stated Dr. Liden.

“The Study supports our near-term revenue prospects by gaining amplified exposure for AC5 Advanced Wound System in doctor’s offices and wound care clinics, and our long-term revenue prospects by creating opportunities for data sharing with payors and wound care clinicians—building product awareness and demonstrating better outcomes, while potentially lowering the cost of care for the more than 7 million people in the U.S who live with a chronic wound,” stated Dan Yrigoyen, Vice President of Sales of Arch Therapeutics.

About Arch Therapeutics, Inc.

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company with a novel approach to stop bleeding (hemostasis), control leaking (sealant) and manage wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care. Arch is developing wound care and biosurgical products based on an innovative self-assembling peptide technology platform with the goal of improving healing outcomes for patients. Arch has received regulatory clearance to market AC5® Advanced Wound System in the United States and AC5® Topical Hemostat in Europe. Arch's development stage product pipeline includes AC5-G™ for endoscopic resection of gastrointestinal tumors, AC5-V® for hemostasis during vascular surgery and AC5 Surgical Hemostat for general surgical hemostasis, among others.1,2

1 AC5-G, AC5-V, and AC5 Surgical Hemostat are currently investigational devices limited by law to investigational use.

2 AC5, AC5-G, AC5-V and associated logos are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Arch Therapeutics, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

