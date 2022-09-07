Smart Building Market Reach USD 189.05 billion at a CAGR of 11.2% in 2030 – Reports and data

Market Size – USD 72.60 Billion in 2021, Market Growth - CAGR of 11.2%, Market Trends –The rising demand for 5G technology.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global smart building market is forecast to reach USD 189.05 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Reports and Data. In smart buildings, actuators, microchips, and sensors are used to gather and manage data in accordance with the services and functions of a business. The infrastructure turns out to be beneficial for operators, facility managers, and operators to enhance asset performance and reliability that optimizes the utilization of space, minimizes energy use and environmental impact on buildings. Various advantages associated with this building is increasing its demand and supporting its market growth. Some of its mentionable benefits are, that it enhances facility staff's productivity, reduces energy costs, and supports efforts of sustainability, and improves building operations. A mentionable feature of this type of building is the categorization of electrical loads from critical to high priority to non-essential. The presence of this feature helps in effective management and supply of electricity as per the requirement in different areas of the building.

Furthermore, the use of cameras and sensors in these buildings helps in gathering essential data about the way in which the building is being used. These data turns out to be beneficial in making critical decisions associated with the building operation. Based on actual data, space utilization can be enhanced as the building automatically generates actionable, living intelligence. The building also provides different opportunities for enhanced capabilities & convenience, which provides the new scope of generating revenues for building managers and developers.

In regards to region, Europe occupies a prominent market position. The market position held by Europe is the resultant of the continuous growth of different industries that enhances the demand for smart buildings to strengthen the functioning of these industries and the expansion of the construction sector.

Top 10 Profiled in the Smart Building Market Report:

• Honeywell

• IBM

• Hitachi

• Johnson Controls

• Siemens

• Schneider Electric

• ABB

• Intel

• Huawei

• Larsen & Toubro Technology Services

• Pointgrab

Market Segmentation:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019 – 2030)

• Solutions

o Safety and Security Management

o Energy Management

o Building Infrastructure Management

o Network Management

o IWMS

• Services

o Consulting

o Implementation

o Support & Maintenance

Building Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019 – 2030)

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Residential

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

