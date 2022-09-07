Acrylic Coating Additives Market Growing a CAGR of 4.80%,Industry Size, Revenue, Development Trends and Forecast by 2029

Global Acrylic Coating Additives Market

Additives can be mixed with acrylic paints to changes its properties. Unlike acrylic mediums, the additives do not contain any acrylic binder.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acrylic coating additives Market are added to paints to improve their performance and quality to improve dispersion of gloss control, anti-chipping, solids, wetting, foam-reduction, anti-catering, and U.V. protection. Acrylic Coating additives also helps surfaces to deal with biocides, higher temperature, abrasion, moisture and chemical resistance. Such coating additives properties are expected to drive the market overall the globe. Increase in building & construction and automotive industries is anticipated to fuel the growth rate of the market during the forecast period.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the acrylic coating additives market was valued at USD 1,160 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1687.91 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 4.80% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and technological advancements. Additives can be mixed with acrylic paints to changes its properties. Unlike acrylic mediums, the additives do not contain any acrylic binder. This means consumer can't mix too much additive with acrylic paint, then you will compromise with its natural adhesive qualities. Acrylic coating additives are levelling and flow compounds which helps to control the surface quality of the substrate or product. Acrylic coating additives improve lubricity and also provides reinforcing properties, non-stick properties and better wear resistance

COVID-19 Impact on Acrylic Coating Additives Market

COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected several industries that are projected to impact the growth of acrylic coating additives during the forecast period. The government has imposed strict regulation and lockdowns which decrease the construction activities in both residential and commercial sector which decrease the demand of acrylic coating additive in the market during pandemic. The manufacturing and supply chain have been severely impacted, with a significant drop in output during the pandemic.

Global Acrylic Coating Additives Market Scope and Market Size

The acrylic coating additives market is segmented on the basis of formulation, function and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Formulation

Water-Borne

Solvent-Borne

Powder-Based

Function

Anti-Foaming

Wetting and Dispersion

Biocides

Rheology Modification

Impact Modification

Application

Automotive

Architectural Application

Industrial Application

Wood and Furniture

Acrylic Coating Additives Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The acrylic coating additives market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, formulation, function and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the acrylic coating additives market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the acrylic coating additives market in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is due to this region's growing demand for acrylic coating additives. North America region leads the acrylic coating additives market due to the growing demand due to their advanced functions such as thickening and smoothening of paints along with increasing applications in automotive, construction as well as in furniture sector in this region.

Research objectives

To perceive the most influencing pivoting and hindering forces in the Global Acrylic Coating Additives Market and its footprint in the international market.

Learn about the market policies that are being endorsed by ruling respective organizations.

To understand the structure of Global Acrylic Coating Additives Market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key Global Acrylic Coating Additives Market players, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Global Acrylic Coating Additives Market, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

To analyze the Acrylic Coating Additives with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

Acrylic Coating Additives Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise the demand in construction paints

Acrylic Coating additives are used in construction paints to improve the impact of surface effectiveness, resistance and viscosity of substrates. The construction industry's growth is expected to drive the demand for acrylic coatings additives and projected to witness growth during forecast period.

Increase the demand by several end user industries

Rising demand of acrylic coating additives from numerous application markets, for example furniture, automotive, construction, and other industrial applications. Due to the higher demand through several industries is anticipated to drive the acrylic coating additives market growth rate.

Rapid growth of both commercial and residential construction

The rapid growth in commercial and residential activities worldwide due to this increase the demand for eco-friendly acrylic coating additives to improve roof and wall installations, while maintaining environmental impact. Thus, strong growth in construction and buildings sector is anticipated to increase acrylic coating additives market during forecast period.

Opportunities

The rising demand for environmentally friendly products and increasing growth of architectural coatings are some of the factors that will likely augment the growth of the acrylic coating additives market in upcoming years. On the other hand, growing construction industry will further increase several opportunities that will lead to the growth of the acrylic coating additives market in the forthcoming period.

Also, companies' investment in R&D is the major trend that is gaining popularity in the acrylic coating additives market. Companies operating in the acrylic coating additives market are investing in R&D sectors and initiatives to develop technologically advanced products to meet demand from several end user industries overall the globe. Furthermore, rise in emerging new markets will also act as market drivers and further boost valuable opportunities for the market's growth rate.

Restraints/ Challenges

However, fluctuations in the raw material prices due to the fluctuating costs of petrochemical is a major factor which hampers the growth of the global acrylic coating additives market. Furthermore, concerns with emission of harmful volatile organic compounds (VOC) is another reason which is hampering the growth of the global acrylic coating additives market. Also, strict environmental regulation imposed by the government will probably hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Research Methodology: Global Acrylic Coating Additives Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The stage includes the obtainment of market information or related data through various sources and strategies. It includes examining and planning all the data acquired from the past advance. It likewise envelops the examination of information inconsistencies seen across different information sources. The market data is analyzed and estimated using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more, please request an analyst call or drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Patent Analysis, Pricing Analysis, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Global versus Regional and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

