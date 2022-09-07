Electronic Scrap Recycling Market is Expected to Surpass US$ 31.67 Mn by 2028 |Ultromex Ltd., LS-Nikko Copper Inc.,

Global Electronic Scrap Recycling

Electronic scrap recycling is recycling of waste generated due to the dispose of electronic products in landfills.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Latest business intelligence report released on Global Electronic Scrap Recycling Market covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, Percentages share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand Electronic Scrap Recycling market outlook.

Electronic scrap recycling is the process of recycling used electrical and electronic devices such as laptops, TVs, computers, air conditioners, mobile phones, DVDs, oven, etc. The purpose of electronic scrap recycling is to reduce the environmental impact and safely extract raw materials such as glass, plastic, metals, and mercury, and reuse these extracted materials and devices.

The list of Key Players Profiled in the study includes:- Umicore N.V., Dowa Holdings, Co., Ltd., Ultromex Ltd., LS-Nikko Copper Inc., Glencore Xstrata PLC., Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd., Outotec Oyj, JX Holdings, Inc., Mitsui & Co., Ltd., and Boliden Group

Segmentation of the Global Electronic Scrap Recycling Market:

Global Electronic Scrap Recycling Market, By Product Type:

IT, Office Equipment and Handheld Devices

Major Home Appliances

Small Home Appliances

Others

Global Electronic Scrap Recycling Market, By Types of Metals

Ferrous Metals

Non-ferrous Metals

Precious Metals

Others (Plastics + Other)

Regions Covered in Electronic Scrap Recycling Market Report:

The report offers an in-depth assessment of the Electronic Scrap Recycling market growth and other aspects of the industry in important regions, including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data - 2016-2021

The base year for estimation - is 2021

Estimated Year - 2022

Forecast period** - 2022 to 2028

