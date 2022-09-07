Preclinical Imaging Market: Emerging Technologies, Industry Size, Share, Sales Revenue, Key Players Analysis

Global Preclinical Imaging Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029

Global Preclinical Imaging Market is expected to reach USD 1529.49 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.70% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An Important Preclinical Imaging Market Research Report deals with many parameters in depth to satisfy the requirements of business or clients. The market research report is a demonstrated source of information which offers a telescopic view of the current market trends, size, share, growth, demand, opportunities and industry status. Moreover, it also displays all the information including market definition, classifications, key developments, applications, and engagements along with the detailed actions of key players with respect to product launches, joint ventures, developments, mergers and acquisitions and effects of the same in terms of sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values. A team of experienced and consummate market research professionals persistently track key industries to spot key developments, unmet needs and possible growth opportunities.

Download PDF Sample Copy (Including FULL TOC, Graphs and Tables) of this report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-preclinical-imaging-market

Preclinical imaging has become a significant technique for biological discoveries over the last decade. In the post-genomic age, high-frequency micro-ultrasound has steadily grown as a quick and relatively inexpensive imaging tool for researching normal development and human disease models in small animals. Consequently, the market is projected to show substantial growth over the forecasted period.

Global Preclinical Imaging Market was valued at USD 910.4 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1529.49 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.70% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The “micro ultrasound” accounts for the largest modality segment in the preclinical imaging market within the forecasted period. It is a miniature version of ultrasound that basically has a wider range of applications in research activities for small animal models, which boosts the techniques' efficacy. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Some of the major players operating in the preclinical imaging market are

PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.)

Bruker (U.S.)

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan)

Mediso Ltd. (Hungary)

MILabs B.V. (Netherlands)

MR Solutions (U.K.)

LI-COR Inc., (U.S.)

Aspect Imaging Ltd (Israel)

TriFoil Imaging Inc., (U.S.)

Danaher (US.)

Siemens (Germany)

Abbott (U.S.)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., (Switzerland)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc (U.K)

The information provided in the wide ranging Preclinical Imaging market analysis report will definitely help increase the knowledge and decision-making skills of the business, thus providing an immense opportunity for growth. The market insights of this report will help increase the return rate and drive the competitive edge within. This customized market report provides services tailored to the exact challenge. Whether it is survey work, in-depth interviewing, or a combination of multiple methods, Preclinical Imaging marketing report will match the right methodology and personnel to the business need. Proficient team of analysts gather, analyze, and synthesize the data to accomplish challenging tasks while not setting unrealistic expectations.

Preclinical Imaging Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers

Increased Demand for Imaging Techniques

The surging demand for non-invasive small animal imaging techniques is the most significant factor driving the growth for this market.

Surging Initiatives for Funding and Investments

The increased public-private initiatives and funding for advanced research as well as to support preclinical research are also expected to accelerate the overall growth of the market. Furthermore, the huge investments to spread awareness about the use of pre-clinical devices are also expected to fuel market growth.

Moreover, the rising demand from veterinary hospitals and educational institutions also cushions the market’s growth within the forecasted period. The advanced research infrastructure is also projected to bolster the market's growth.

Opportunities

Growing Technological Advancements

Moreover, the rate of technological advances leading to the development of hybrid imaging systems and the growing number of clinical research organizations (CROs) and companies adopting in-vivo imaging systems in preclinical research are estimated to generate lucrative opportunities for the market. The technological advancements in molecular imaging will further offer numerous growth opportunities for the market.

Restraints/Challenges Global Preclinical Imaging Market

High Costs

On the other hand, the high installation and the operational costs is expected to obstruct market growth.

Stringent Regulations

Also, the stringent regulatory framework governing preclinical research is projected to challenge the preclinical imaging market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The technical and procedural limitations associated with autonomous systems and requirement for clinical trial-based evidence are also estimated to hamper the market’s growth. Also, animal testing restrictions imposed by animal rights activists will also limit the market's overall growth.

Complete Report is available (Including the full TOC, Tables and Figures, Graphs as well as Chart) @https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-preclinical-imaging-market

Global Preclinical Imaging Market Scope

The preclinical imaging market is segmented on the basis of modality, reagents and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Modality

Optical Imaging Systems

Preclinical Nuclear Imaging Systems

Micro-magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems

Micro-Ultrasound Systems

Micro-computed Tomography Systems

Preclinical Photoacoustic Imaging Systems

Preclinical Magnetic Particle Imaging (MPI) Systems

On the basis of modality, the preclinical imaging market is segmented into optical imaging systems, preclinical nuclear imaging systems, micro-magnetic resonance imaging systems, micro-ultrasound systems, micro-computed tomography systems, preclinical photoacoustic imaging systems and preclinical magnetic particle imaging (MPI) systems. The optical imaging systems are sub-segmented into bioluminescence/fluorescence imaging systems, standalone fluorescence imaging systems and optical + X-ray/optical + CT. The preclinical nuclear imaging systems are sub-segmented into micro-PET systems, micro-SPECT systems and trimodality (SPECT/PET/CT) systems. The micro ultrasound is projected to register for the largest markets share over forecasted period as it is a miniature version of ultrasound which basically has a wider range of applications in research activities for small animal models, which boost the efficacy of the techniques.

Reagents

Preclinical Optical Imaging Reagents

Preclinical Nuclear Imaging Reagents

Preclinical MRI Contrast Agents

Preclinical Ultrasound Contrast Agents

Preclinical CT Contrast Agents

On the basis of reagents, the preclinical imaging market is segmented into preclinical optical imaging reagents, preclinical nuclear imaging reagents, preclinical MRI contrast agents, preclinical ultrasound contrast agents and preclinical CT contrast agents. The preclinical optical imaging reagents is sub-segmented into bioluminescent imaging reagents and fluorescent imaging reagents. The preclinical nuclear imaging reagents is sub-segmented into preclinical PET Tracers and preclinical SPECT probes. The preclinical MRI contrast agents is sub-segmented into gadolinium-based preclinical MRI contrast agents, iron-based preclinical MRI contrast agents and manganese-based preclinical MRI contrast agents. The preclinical CT contrast agents is sub-segmented into iodine-based preclinical CT contrast agents, barium-based preclinical CT contrast agents, gold nanoparticles and gastrografin-based preclinical CT contrast agents.

End User

Hospital

Diagnostics Center

Others

On the basis of end user, the preclinical imaging market is bifurcated into hospital, diagnostics center and others.

Preclinical Imaging Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The preclinical imaging market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, modality, reagents and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the preclinical imaging market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the preclinical imaging market because of the presence of well-established players, technological advancements in the field of molecular imaging, rising market demand for non-invasive small-animal imaging techniques, and increased funding for preclinical research within the region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the increasing funding to support preclinical researches as well presence of well-established market players within the region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Preclinical Imaging Market Report displays data on key players, major collaborations, merger & acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies. The report highlights current and future market trends and carries out analysis of the effect of buyers, substitutes, new entrants, competitors, and suppliers on the market. The key topics that have been explained in this Preclinical Imaging Market report include market definition, market segmentation, key developments, competitive analysis and research methodology. To accomplish maximum return on investment (ROI), it’s very essential to be acquainted with market parameters such as brand awareness, market landscape, possible future issues, industry trends and customer behavior where this Preclinical Imaging Market report comes into play.

Access Full Report@ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-preclinical-imaging-market

Recent Developments

In March 2021, Veristat announced the acquisition of Switzerland-based SFL (Solutions for Life Sciences) for an undisclosed sum to strengthen its position in the European market. The acquisition would give access to an SFL team with substantial knowledge encompassing a variety of therapies in orphan disease and oncology exploring new treatments, which might integrate artificial intelligence, diagnostics, and devices, according to Veristat, a CRO based in Southborough, Massachusetts. The SFL's experience in the EU, the United Kingdom, and the Swiss healthcare systems, according to the business, means profit for a US corporation wishing to enter those markets.

In Feburary 2022, FUJIFILM VisualSonics, a global producer of ultra-high-frequency (UHF) ultrasound imaging systems, has announced a cooperation with PIUR IMAGING, the European leader in tomographic ultrasound imaging, to deliver UHF, three-dimensional (3D) ultrasound imaging technology to researchers and clinicians. The advancement in technology aids clinical research in a variety of areas, including MSK, vascular, dermatology, and neurology.

The Report Covers The Following Chapters

Executive Summary – The executive summary section of the report gives a brief overview and summary of the report

Report Structure – This section gives the structure of the report and the information covered in the various sections.

Introduction – The introduction section of the report gives brief introduction about segmentation by type, segmentation by channel type and segmentation by payment method.

Market Characteristics – The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the Preclinical Imaging market. This chapter also defines and describes goods and related services covered in the report.

Trends And Strategies – This chapter describes the major trends shaping the global Preclinical Imaging market. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities.

Impact Of COVID-19 – This chapter discusses the impact of COVID-19 on the Preclinical Imaging market.

Global Market Size And Growth – This section contains the global historic (2010-2020) and forecast (2022-2029), and market values, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast periods.

Regional Analysis – This section contains the historic (2010-2020) and forecast (2022-2029), and market values and growth and market share comparison by region.

Segmentation – This section contains the market values (2022-2029) and analysis for different segments.

Regional Market Size and Growth – This section contains the region’s market size (2022), historic (2010-2022) and forecast (2022-2029), and market values, and growth and market share comparison of countries within the region. This report includes information on all the regions Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa and major countries within each region.

The market overview sections of the report describe the current size of the market, background information, government initiatives, regulations, regulatory bodies, associations, corporate tax structure, investments, and major companies.

Competitive Landscape – This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global Preclinical Imaging market, estimated market shares and company profiles for the leading players.

Key Mergers And Acquisitions – This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions which have shaped the market in recent years.

Opportunities And Strategies – This section gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets. It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.

Conclusions And Recommendations – This section includes conclusions and recommendations based on findings of the research. This section also gives recommendations for Preclinical Imaging companies in terms of service offerings, geographic expansion, price offerings, and target groups.

Appendix – This section includes details on the abbreviations and currencies codes used in this report.

Explore DBMR Comprehensive Coverage on Healthcare Domain:

Global Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends, and Forecast 2029: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-orthopedic-surgical-robots-market

Global Respiratory Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends, and Forecast 2029https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-respiratory-diagnostics-market

Global Dental Practice Management Software Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends, and Forecast 2029: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-dental-practice-management-software-market

Global Sleep Tech Devices Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends, and Forecast 2029: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-sleep-tech-devices-market

Global Antibiotics Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends, and Forecast 2029: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-antibiotics-market

Global Allergy Treatment Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends, and Forecast 2029: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-allergy-treatment-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.