Global Metamaterial Market Share Growth, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2030

The global metamaterial market size is expected to reach USD 4,984.4 Million at a revenue CAGR of 36.7% in 2030, according to latest analysis Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global metamaterial market size is expected to reach USD 4,984.4 Million at a revenue CAGR of 36.7% in 2030, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by rising demand for manufacturing innovative metamaterials and their applications in absorbers, super lenses, and antennas rather than using traditional materials to enhance efficiency and overall productivity across application sectors. In addition, rising demand from the telecommunications sector is also driving revenue growth of the market. For instance, on 11 September 2019, California Institute of Technology, Georgia Institute of Technology, and ETH Zurich formed a collaboration to develop a new metamaterial that can change its shape.

Furthermore, widespread usage of metamaterials in consumer electronics and medical industries is expected to grow throughout the forecast period. Usage of metamaterials in electronic and medical product manufacturing has significantly contributed to market revenue growth owing to its capability to regulate electromagnetic waves. Moreover, research is being conducted to assist and broaden the scope of product, so that it may be utilized to meet higher demands, for expanded safety in defense and aerospace industries. This can be further attributed to rising demand for radars and antennas made of metamaterials as these radars help to detect obstructions and aid with operations, especially in poor visibility circumstances.

Global expansion of COVID-19 has had a significant influence on metamaterials business. During coronavirus epidemic, global vehicle sales fell significantly, owing to disruptions in global supply chain that remained closed or functioned at reduced capacity throughout the lockdown. Hence, this has hindered metamaterial demand, considering metamaterial's importance is increasing performance of automobile optical equipment such as sensor systems. However, reopening of supply chains, followed by an increase in smartphone and other electronics deployment, is expected to add to the popularity of optical metamaterial design over the forecast period. However, cost of synthesizing metamaterials and extracting properties from their constituent materials is high.

The research report offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, strategic plans such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others. The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Metamaterial Technologies Inc.

MetaShield LLC.

Kymeta Corporation

MediWise Ltd.

Phoebus Optoelectronics LLC

JEM Engineering

LLC

Multiwave Technologies AG

Echodyne Inc.

NKT Photonics AS and Fractal Antenna Systems Inc.

others.

The report analyzes the market based on different categories such as product types, end-user applications, and leading geographical regions. It offers key insights into the factors that are expected to influence the growth of the segments and sub-segments.

Major regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report studies the market in these regions on the basis of demand and trends, consumer behavior and preferences, government initiatives and regulatory framework, economic growth, technological developments, supply and demand, production and consumption patterns, import/export, and presence of key players in each region.

Key Regions Analyzed in the Report:

North America

Canada

U.S.

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Italy

U.K.

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Peru

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

U.A.E

Rest of Middle East & Africa

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Metamaterials Market on the basis of Product Type, Application, End-Use, and Region:

Emergen Research has segmented the global metamaterial market based on material type, application, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Electromagnetic

Tunable

Photonic

Frequency Selective Surface

Terahertz

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Absorber

Antenna

Cloaking Devices

Super Lens

MRI

X-ray

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Medical

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace and Defense

Energy and Power

Others

Further key findings from the report suggest

On 30 March 2020, Digital Barriers released a real-time remote fever scanning solution. This fever scanner is made of metamaterials with fever scanning cameras for frontline workers with potential infection risks.

The terahertz segment is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast Market growth is attributable to rising demand for terahertz submillimeter radiation applications in sectors such as spectroscopy, photovoltaic, medical, pharmacy, quality assurance, dentistry, communication, and astronomy. Additionally, increase in terahertz applications for cancer therapy and rising usage of terahertz spectroscopy in food inspection sectors for quality control are driving revenue growth of the segment. Apart from this, market players are investing in R&D activities, as well as implementing terahertz imaging system technology in industries, such as aerospace and defense & homeland security, which are some important factors driving revenue growth of this segment.

The antenna segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. There is an increase in demand for antennas owing to the trend toward nanotechnology of communications equipment, as well as developments in Wi-Fi and communication satellite technology worldwide. Additionally, as digitalization grows in second and third-world countries, usage of metamaterials is expected to increase owing to growing interest in multiband antennas, which is contributing to growth of this segment.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR during the forecast period due to introduction of 5G technology, which has supported market expansion. In addition, the region has a larger population of mobile phone users than North America and Europe. With the rollout of 5G, investments in these countries are expected to surge, creating new growth prospects over the forecast period. On 28 October 2021, Menlo Systems opened a subsidiary in China, Shanghai Menlo Systems Quantum Laser Technology Co., Ltd. in partnership with Thorlabs. This, new office is expected to strengthen the supply chain, thereby having a direct interaction with customers, which is expected to drive revenue growth in the region.

Thank you for reading our report.

