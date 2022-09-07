Green Data Center Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 20% Through 2026

Green Data Center Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Green Data Center Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Green Data Center Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the green data center market size is expected to grow to $120.26 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.97%. The growing energy consumption by data centers is expected to propel the green data center market growth.

Want to learn more on the green data center market growth? Request for a Sample now.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6981&type=smp

The green data center market consists of sales of green data centers by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a data repository with mechanical, lighting, electrical, and computer systems that are designed to improve energy efficiency and reduce environmental impact. Organizations utilize data centers to handle, store and distribute huge amounts of information. Advanced technologies and methods are used in the design and operation of a green data center.

Global Green Data Center Market Trends

Cloud services are one of the key green data center market trends gaining popularity. Cloud services are a range of services delivered on-demand to businesses through a server over the internet, removing the need for internal infrastructure or hardware. Cloud services also support the existing infrastructure, such as a cloud center or facility. Cloud services in green data centers offer the advantage of cloud experience by reducing complexity and maintaining ownership of the data while managing the workload with its functionality. Key players in the market are focusing on providing or implementing cloud services in their offerings to strengthen their market position. For instance, in June 2021, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), a US-based multinational information technology company, introduced new HPE GreenLake cloud services to support critical applications in a variety of industries, including 5G, financial services, electronic medical records, analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and high-performance computing (HPC). These advancements will further strengthen HPE's leadership in offering cloud services anywhere—in a customer's data center, colocation facility, or at the edge. This cloud service transforms and modernizes workloads from data centers to a cloud operating model with optimization and security.

Global Green Data Center Market Segments

The global green data center market report is segmented:

By Components: Solutions, Services

By Data Center Size: Small and Medium-Sized Data Centers, Large Data Centers

By Verticals: BFSI, IT and Telecom, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare, Government and Defense, Manufacturing, Others

By Geography: The global green data center market research report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global green data center market report here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/green-data-center-global-market-report

Green Data Center Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides green data center global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the green data center global market, green data center market share, green data center global market segments and geographies, green data center market players, green data center market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The green data center market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Green Data Center Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Schneider Electric, Vertiv, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Green Revolution Cooling, Midas Green Technologies, Delta Electronics, Rittal, Eaton, Cisco, Dell Technologies, Fujitsu, Hitachi, IBM, Huawei Technologies, Siemens, Nortek Air Solutions, Asetek, and Airedale.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Data Center Services Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/data-center-services-global-market-report

Data Center Cooling Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/data-center-cooling-global-market-report

Hyperscale Data Centres Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hyperscale-data-centres-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

TBRC Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC