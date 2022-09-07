Luxury Hotels Market Business Growth 2022 -2028 Sales, Growing Strategies |Hyatt Hotels Corp, Marriott International

Global Luxury Hotels Market

Luxury hotels market is expected to be driven by the rising growth of the travel & tourism sector, rising disposable income, increasing standards of living

Luxury hotels market is expected to be driven by the rising growth of the travel & tourism sector, rising disposable income, increasing standards of living. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, Percentages share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements.

Luxury hotels are the hotels that offers luxurious accommodations to their guests. The luxury hotels offers room with high quality furnishing, exclusive design interiors, and are equipped with flat-screen TV, coffee maker, and effective AC system.

The list of Key Players Profiled in the study includes:- The Indian Hotels Company Limited, InterContinental Hotels Group plc, Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, Oberoi Hotels & Resorts, Naman Retreat, Jumeirah International LLC, Shangri-La International Hotel Management Ltd., Hyatt Hotels Corporation, Accor S.A, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and Marriott International, Inc.

Segmentation of the Global Luxury Hotels Market:

On the basis of hotel type, the global luxury hotels market is segmented into:

Business Hotels

Airport Hotels

Suite Hotels

Resorts & Spa

Others

On the basis of operating channel, the global luxury hotels market is segmented into:

Online

Offline

Regions Covered in Luxury Hotels Market Report:

The report offers an in-depth assessment of the Luxury Hotels market growth and other aspects of the industry in important regions, including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data - 2016-2021

The base year for estimation - is 2021

Estimated Year - 2022

Forecast period** - 2022 to 2028

