Drug Screening Market-Global Size, Share, Emerging Technologies and Industry Growth with 17.3 % of CAGR by Forecast 2029

Global Drug Screening Market is expected to reach USD 18.99 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

An Influential Drug Screening Market Report utilizes the graphs and charts very appropriately to make it more visually interesting. The market research report is a demonstrated source of information which offers a telescopic view of the current market trends, size, share, growth, demand, opportunities and industry status.

Surging usage of drugs across the globe has accelerated drug screening adoption. According to the World Drug Report 2021, drug use disorders were estimated to affect 36.3 million people worldwide in 2019, accounting for nearly 13% of the global population. Drug use killed nearly half a million people in the same year and drug use disorders resulted in the loss of 18 million years of healthy life, primarily due to opioids. For subsiding the consumption of the drug, the stringent regulations are imposed widely. The market is projected to grow immensely over the forecasted period due to these factors.

Global drug screening market was valued at USD 5.3 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 18.99 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The “urine” accounts for the largest sample type segment in the drug screening market within the forecasted period owing to the benefits it offers such as cost-effectiveness, high detection accuracy of multiple drugs and instant results. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Some of the major players operating in the drug screening market are LabCorp (US), Quest Diagnostics (US), Abbott (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc. (US), OraSure Technologies, Inc. (US), Siemens (Germany), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), MPD Inc. (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. (US), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Premier Biotech, Inc. (US), Omega Laboratories, Inc. (US), Psychemedics Corporation (US), Clinical Reference Laboratory Inc., (US), American Bio Medica Corporation (US), ACM Global Laboratories (US), Sciteck, Inc. (US), Synens SAS (France), Intoximeters (US), AccuSource Inc., (US), Cordant Health Solutions (US), and Millennium Health (US) among others.

The Global Drug Screening Market report encompasses the general idea of the global Drug Screening market including definition, classifications, and applications. Further, it includes the all-inclusive comprehension of several factors such as drivers, constraints, and major micro markets. The report is a wide-ranging source of widespread facts and figures for business strategists as it offers the historical &futuristic data such as demand & supply data, cost, revenue, profit, supply chain value, and so on. Furthermore, it entails the key market features, comprising production, revenue, price, capacity, gross margin, market share, consumption, gross, production rate, demand/supply, cost, capacity utilization rate, export/import, and CAGR (compound annual growth rate). Apart from this, the researcher market analyst and experts present their outlook or insights of product sales, market share, and value along with the possible opportunities to grow or tap into in these regions.

Drug Screening Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers

Growing Drugs Consumption

The rising consumption of illicit drugs is also expected to accelerate the market's overall growth as they further increase the adoption of drug screening products and services on the road. Moreover, the illegal drug use by teens will bolster the market growth.

Furthermore, the screening is easy to implement, thus offering flexible and effective workplace drug testing, which is also expected to fuel market growth. The increase in governmental funding to control drug trafficking is a significant factor that is projected to cushion the market's growth. The increasing road accidents due to overdose of drugs while driving and prescription drug misuse will further expand the drug screening market's growth rate in the future.

Restraints/Challenges Global Drug Screening Market

Prohibition of Drug Testing

The drug testing at some places (especially at workplace) is considered as a violation of employee privacy, which is expected to obstruct market growth.

The ban in consumption of drugs in certain places and accuracy issues related to breathalyzers are projected to challenge the drug screening market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Opportunities

Stringent Laws to Offer Growth Opportunities

Many economies have a stringent regulations against the usage or consumption of drugs. The enforcement of stringent laws mandating drug testing is estimated to generate lucrative opportunities for the market. Moreover, increasing usage of the fingerprint-based drug testing nowadays, has gained immense popularity, which is also estimated to offer various growth opportunities.

Post Covid-19 Impact on Drug Screening Market

The drug screening market was largely industry impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19. Imposition of the lockdown and social distancing restrictions by the government in travel, public gatherings, business operations, and shelter-in-place orders to curb the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, led to limited or non-availability of medical facilities/treatment centers and also halt in various operations, reduced demand and supply chain disruptions, limiting the industry's expansion. Postponement of non-essential medical services amid the covid-19 outbreak also affected the growth of the drug screening market. The trade barriers have further negatively impacted the demand-supply gap.

With a gradual decrease in the disease, the restrictions are likely to relax and the various operations will continue, which will help the market witness a slight increment post COVID-19.

Rcent Developments

In August 2021, Select Health of South Carolina and Quest Diagnostics have reached an agreement to expand Select Health's laboratory network for Medicaid and Medicare-Medicaid dual-eligible enrollees and improve members' access diagnostics information services.

Regional Analysis of the Drug Screening Market:

The global Drug Screening Market research report details the ongoing market trends, development outlines, and several research methodologies. It illustrates the key factors that directly manipulate the Market, for instance, production strategies, development platforms, and product portfolio. According to our researchers, even minor changes within the product profiles could result in huge disruptions to the above-mentioned factors.

➛ North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

➛ Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

➛ Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

➛ South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

➛ Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Research Methodology:

The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global Drug Screening

In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer Drug Screening various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

Thereafter, a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players specifically having product line i.e. Drug Screening.

In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players’ revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

Almost 80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, Annual reports, press releases etc.

Global Drug Screening Market Scope

The drug screening market is segmented on the basis of product and services, sample type and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product and Services

Equipment

Rapid Testing Devices (RTD)

Consumables

Laboratory Services

On the basis of product and services, the drug screening market is segmented into equipment, rapid testing devices (RTD), consumables and laboratory services. Equipment is further sub segmented into immunoassay analyzers, chromatography instruments, and breath analyzers. Breath analyzers is further sub segmented into semiconductor breath analyzers and fuel cell analyzers. Rapid testing devices (RTD) is further sub segmented into oral fluid testing devices and urine testing devices. Consumables is further sub segmented into assay kits, calibrators and controls, and sample collection cups.

Sample Type

Oral Fluid or Saliva

Breath

Hair

Urine

Other Samples

On the basis of sample type, the drug screening market is segmented into oral fluid or saliva, breath, hair, urine and other samples. Urine sample is projected to dominate the market owing to the benefits it offers such as cost-effectiveness, high detection accuracy of multiple drugs and instant results.

End User

Workplace and Schools

Criminal Justice Systems and Law Enforcement Agencies

Drug Testing Laboratories

Drug Treatment Centers

Hospitals

Personal Users

Pain Management Centers

On the basis of end user, the drug screening market is bifurcated into workplace and schools, criminal justice systems and law enforcement agencies, drug testing laboratories, drug treatment centers, hospitals, personal users and pain management centers.

